The Norman Citizens Advisory Board (NCAB) released its review of three incidents of community concern and found Norman Police Department officers acted appropriately in each event.
The citizen-run police review board met on Aug. 6 for its regularly scheduled meeting and discussed how NPD handled recent incidents, according to a released memorandum.
Aug. 4 altercation
One incident included the NPD’s handling of an altercation between Isaac Braver, 18, and Sassan Moghadam, 62. Braver, along with two other individuals in a vehicle, started playing the song “F---k Donald Trump” loudly in an attempt to harass the members of Unite Norman, according to a police report. Moghadam approached the car holding a brick and then put the brick under the car. As the three individuals were backing out, Moghadam said they ran over his foot. He then picked up the brick and threw it at them, the report said.
NCAB said a rumor about the NPD refusing to take a police report from the teens was not true.
“NCAB review of the incident found this concern to be false,” the board said in the memorandum. “In fact, NPD responded to the [teen’s] house to gather information for their report. NPD also gathered information from the adult involved in the incident.”
Braver confirmed the rumors were false.
“The police officer talked to us for a while and was respectful and diligent,” Braver said. “Claims that the NPD didn’t take a report are not true.”
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen also confirmed an officer completed a report on behalf of both parties on the night of the incident.
“Contrary to misinformation being shared regarding this incident, an officer completed a report [Aug. 4] based on the information gained from all parties involved in the incident,” Jensen said in a released statement. “The incident was investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division. All involved parties have declined to pursue charges related to the matter. For this reason, the investigation into this incident will be closed at the request of the involved parties.”
Alex Scott’s experience
NCAB also investigated “an unpleasant experience” former Norman City Councilwoman and current Democratic State Senate Candidate Alex Scott described having in May with NPD officers when she reported a stalker at her house, according to the memorandum.
After the board reviewed body cam footage along with Scott’s account of the encounter, the NCAB said it found the officers “responded in a professional manner.”
“NCAB believes the officers remained professional and responded appropriately, in accordance with the expectations of the department,” the board said. “NCAB did not recommend any corrective action for the officers involved.”
Personal information online
Additionally, Scott posted on social media that NPD officers “doxxed” her by sharing her personal information online.
NCAB found the officers sharing Scott’s information online did not violate any policies, but the board “advised NPD to encourage its officers to refrain from sharing police matters on personal social media platforms,” according to the memorandum.
NCAB stated the information shared online was legally obtained by a citizen through an open records request.
“Ms. Scott’s personal address was not shown on any of the open records,” the statement said. “After the citizen shared to social media, many others re-shared the post, including two NPD officers. NCAB determined that the officers did not violate any laws by sharing the posts on social media, since the information was legally obtained and did not include an actual home address.”
Scott said she is not surprised the officers are not being held accountable for endangering her.
“Whether they obtained my personal information in a legal manner or not is not as important as the deliberate endangerment of me and other advocates by Norman Police officers,” Scott said. “They abuse their power.”
She stated that a normal open records request takes weeks to process, but the officers who shared her information were posting it hours after the June 16 meeting where the City Council cut $865,000 from the NPD’s proposed budget increase.
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.