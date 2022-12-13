On the night she was arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center, Shannon Hanchett acted distressed and defiant and made contradictory, often non-sensical statements to a Norman police officer.
Audio portions of the 18:36 video provided by the Norman Police Department on Tuesday are muted, and images of store employees or customers are blurred to hide their identities.
Police department spokesperson Meghan Jackson, citing state law, told The Transcript “there are certain elements (of the video) that are not subject to public release.”
Those elements include medical and personal information, private conversations of a personal nature, names, phone numbers and discussions with “those not arrested,” Jackson said in a text message.
Hanchett is seated at a table inside the AT&T store at 1444 24th Ave. NW when Crawford enters about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
Pop music is playing in the background.
The officer approaches and asks to speak with her.
“She’s going to come with me,” Hanchett says, referring to a store employee.
“Shannon, no,” the officer responds. “We don’t need her.”
“Will you please come with me?” Hanchett again asks the employee.
Crawford: “No.”
“I’m here to talk to you, the officer tells Hanchett. “I’ve already talked to her on the phone.”
Officer: “Do you need our assistance?
Hanchett: “Yes, I do.”
Officer: “Then you’re going to talk to me, she doesn’t need to come. Do you want to go outside?
Hanchett: “Nope. I don’t.”
Officer: OK, then talk to me right here.”
Officer: “Are you going to talk to me?”
Hanchett: “I am. Ma’am, will please come over here with me?”
Officer: “No.”
Hanchett: No, that’s fine. You’re fine. My son ... I just don’t want my son to hear it.
Hanchett, with her arms crossed approaches the officer and tells him “my husband has a gun.”
Officer: OK.
Hanchett: “I have multiple police officers living on my street. I was the president of HOA. I could probably give you their names.”
Officer: “None of that is relevant.”
Hanchett: “OK. That’s why I wanted her her with me, because you men ... .”
My husband has had access to this phone, which I set up here.
Officer: “What is your concern?”
Hanchett: “I literally don’t want my son to hear.”
Twice during the exchange between Hanchett and officer Dustin Crawford, she tells him her husband had a gun.
Hanchett, who twice called 911 during the exchange with Crawford, can be heard speaking with her son.
“Is Dad still there with you? Am I still on speaker phone? No? Put me back on speaker phone, please. OK, put me on speaker phone, baby. Tell me when I’m on speaker phone.”
The audio is muted for several seconds before you hear Hanchett ask “the police officer that was en route to our house. What do you have to say about that?
Please, no, go ahead, because I called ... she called the officer from the phone at AT&T. I’m calling you from the phone that you bought me yesterday at T-Mobile,” she said.
“So, would you like to talk to officer Crawford? Then Hanchett tells the officer “go ahead, I don’t care what you say now, my son knows ... knock yourself out.”
The audio is muted after Crawford asks the person on the phone “and what relation do you have with Shannon?”
At that point, the officer tells Hanchett, who’s image is blurred in the background: “you need to get your hands off of her, right now.”
The officer, still on the phone with an adult male, presumably Hanchett’s husband, asks “would you mind if an officer comes over there and checks on the kids in a minute?”
“OK,” came the response. “I don’t know what she said to the operator, but you clearly have evaluated the situation, the man tells the officer.”
The audio is muted for several seconds and the man on the phone tells the officer, “I will be her on the porch and show you I’m unarmed.”
Crawford can be heard telling the man, “We’d just like to make sure the kids are OK and you don’t intend any harm.”
“Let me deal with this at the moment,” the officer says to the man on the phone. “She’s probably about to go to jail ... for misuse of 911, obstruction and now, assaulting another person.”
Crawford ends the call and tells Hanchett to “grab her stuff.”
“Nope,” she replies. “Believe it or not, I am not crazy.”
At which point she joins three employees behind the counter and tells the officer “sir, you can arrest me for whatever you want to arrest me for.”
She tells one of the workers to “please take his picture. Is he on video right now?”
“Shannon, these are your verbal warnings, Crawford tells her. To which Hanchett replies “go ahead, cuz my uncle’s a lawyer.”
“That’s fine,” the officer tells her. “You’re going to be placed under arrest when another officer gets here.”
“That’s fine,” Hanchett says. I know my rights.”
“If you resist, force will be used against you,” Crawford tells her.
“Go ahead and bring it on,” she replies. “ ... double down as much as you want to.”
The officer, standing across a counter from Hanchett, tells her she’s under arrest.
“I’m not going anywhere near you,” she says.
The audio is muted for several seconds, then Hanchett can be heard apologizing to the employees “if this is causing a scene.”
Crawford tells Hanchett “they want you out of the store,” to which she replies “no.”
“You can drag me out of this store in handcuffs,” she says.
“I’d prefer not to,” the officer replies.
Before Crawford’s back-up arrives, Hanchett is heard telling the officer he is “insane,” before announcing she is “going to go back here and look at some phone accessories.”
“I can do whatever I want to,” she tells the officer. “It is all on video.”
Hanchett tells Crawford “I would never speak this way to an officer of the law,” to which he replies “yet you are.”
“Yet I am,” she says. “Because you chose to believe my ex-husband, who isn’t even my ex-husband, over me.”
Hanchett picks up a store phone and calls 911 again, and tells the officer you “will not come near me.”
The officer attempts to place Hanchett under arrest and she starts to scream.
Help me! “He’s going to take my kids,” she screams.”
The Okie Baking Company owner, died Dec. 8 inside the detention center. OSBI and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her death. The video is available at bit.ly/3Pq1wd2.
