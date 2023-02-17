The body of a woman found this week at Lake Thunderbird was identified Friday as Charissia Dawn Bell of Wellston, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported Friday.
Agents used mobile identification technology to scan the woman's fingerprints, the bureau said in a news release. Her identity was confirmed by the Medical Examiner's Office.
The woman's remains were discovered Monday, and Oklahoma State Park Rangers requested OSBI assistance at 6:18 p.m., the bureau reported.
OSBI is investigating the death as a suspicious death. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The bureau is asking anyone who saw Bell the weekend before she was found at Lake Thunderbird to contact them at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.