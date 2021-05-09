The boil advisory for some northeast Norman residents was lifted Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the city.
Customers north of Robinson Street and east of Flood Avenue were advised to boil water before consumption Friday, when the city announced it had found E. coli in the drinking water. T
he issue has been corrected, and boiling water is no longer necessary, the city said in the release Sunday.
The city is still investigating the cause of the contamination but suspects it could be due to a water well project; crews have turned off water from the site. A combination of chlorinated water from the treatment facility and Oklahoma City is being used until the issue is resolved.
Residents affected by the boil notice should “flush” their water — including facets inside/outside, showers, water and ice dispensers and water treatment units — to avoid contamination, the city said.
The city asks that residents clean aerators with bleach and flush faucets for five minutes with cold water, starting at the top floor for multi-level properties.
Showers should flush for five minutes with a combination of hot and cold water. Toilets should be flushed and cleaned afterward. No action is necessary for washing machines. Dishwashers with a sanitize cycle should run one cycle.
Outdoor spigots should run for five minutes with the hose disconnected. Refrigerator water dispensers should flush for five minutes, running through at least a quart of water.
Affected residents should consider replacing water filters on faucets, in-line water filters and refrigerators, the city said. All ice makers should be dumped and sanitized. Any food prepared with water on the days of the boil order should be discarded.
Water heaters should run hot water until water is cool or be drained using a release on the bottom of the unit. Water softeners should be cycled, and any soft drink dispensers should be disconnected and the water replaced before reconnecting flavoring.
The city said the flushing could result in discolored water for some customers, but this is expected and poses no health risk.
