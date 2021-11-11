An American flag and an evergreen tree on Thursday dedicated the construction of Norman Regional Health System’s soon-to-be emergency department in underserved parts of the city and Cleveland County.
Norman Regional Nine is located right off of Highway 9 and is meant to serve the members of the community who did not have easy access to medical care such as those in east Norman and Noble. It’s part of NRHS’ Inspire Health, a development plan meant to advance how the city experiences health care, NRHS CEO Richie Splitt said.
NRHS personnel at a ceremony Thursday placed an American flag and an evergreen tree on the highest point of the building. The placement of the evergreen tree is a longstanding Scandinavian tradition meant to symbolize contagious growth and good luck, Splitt said.
“This bold and transformational plan will modernize the way we promote health and wellness in our communities while delivering the highest quality patient care,” Splitt said. “While Norman Regional Nine will be the first of those five construction projects (to open), the other four are in progress as well.”
Prior to this department, residents on the east side of Norman and in Noble didn’t have a local hospital very close to them, said Miranda Hoos, nursing manager at the Moore NRHS location. She said this will bridge that gap making life saving care more accessible.
Hoos said the new facility could even serve patients from cities like Shawnee and Seminole.
The facility will also allow quicker medical care to Lake Thunderbird, said Norman Mayor Breea Clark. This is a must have since Norman wants to expand tourism and get more people out to the lake, she said.
“We have a very large city in terms of square mileage, so it's huge that we have health care available for emergencies, accidents and just health care needs out here to serve our far east residents,” she said.
Tyler Sublett, project manager of this project for J.E. Dunn Construction, said he grew up in Norman and was born at the Norman Regional Hospital. He said having the opportunity to build the latest addition for the place where he took his first breath is a cool experience.
“We've got a lot to go but we're very excited that the progress has been going really smoothly,” he said. “... We're so excited to be a part of this … it is great to be here, give back and see it come full circle. So thank you all.”
Clark said seeing NRHS expand and build a strong medical community within Norman is what she’s most proud of since becoming mayor.