Bomb threats made over the weekend, including those directed at Target stores in Norman and Moore, weren’t limited to Oklahoma, officials said.
Several states received fake bomb threats, prompting the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force to get involved.
Multiple news organizations in Oklahoma received emails Saturday that listed seven Target locations, including three in OKC and one each in Yukon, Edmond, Norman and Moore.
The emails said two of the seven locations had bombs hidden in some products and that the bombs would detonate in a few hours.
Norman police responded to the Target store at 400 24th Ave. NW after receiving 911 calls from several media outlets.
“The Norman Police Department was made aware of the alleged threat and responded to the Target location within our jurisdiction,” spokesperson Sarah Schettler told The Transcript. “Nothing suspicious or of concern was located. An all-clear was issued.”
No bombs or suspicious material were found in any of the Target locations in Oklahoma, officials said.
The bomb threats followed a pattern across the country, with media outlets in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Vermont, New Hampshire and New York receiving emails detailing threats.
With the exception of Oklahoma, each state received threats stating the retailer betrayed the LGBTQIA+ community by removing some merchandise from its Pride Month section after facing backlash.
On May 24, Target issued a press release stating the retailer has offered various items to celebrate Pride Month for decades. Employees, however, were threatened after the 2023 collection was introduced, the company reported.
“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the release stated. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”
In Oklahoma, the threats hit close to home. The emailed threats referenced the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people and injured nearly 700.
“The bombs will detonate in several hours, guess which ones have the bombs. Time is ticking. 4/19/1995,” according to an email sent to TV station KFOR.
Asked by The Transcript if the threats made to Oklahoma stores were connected to pride merchandise being pulled from shelves or something more specific since the threat specifically mentioned the Oklahoma City bombing, an FBI spokesperson declined to answer.
The spokesperson said the agency couldn’t answer specific questions about an ongoing investigation, but did urge the public to maintain an awareness of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.
The FBI suggested these tips if someone believes they have witnessed suspicious activities:
• Call 911 if you believe there is an immediate threat.
• Obtain a recording of the call if possible.
• Obtain the call detail records that show the telephone number that was used.
• Where appropriate, serve emergency disclosure requests to obtain subscriber information and IP addresses.
• Contact your local FBI office and provide all the information listed above.
The FBI released no information regarding possible suspects and motives for the false attacks but said the agency remains vigilant and continues to work closely with law enforcement partners on a state and local level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.