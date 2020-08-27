The GO Bond 2020 election drew a larger voter turnout than recent special and other citywide elections, results from the state election board shows.
Tuesday voters turned down four propositions. Proposition 1 would have supplemented underfunded Norman Forward projects. Proposition 2 would have secured funding for homeless resource facilities. Proposition 3 was to complete funding for unicipal projects, and Proposition 4 for pandemic-related economic development.
Participation on four bond proposals totaled more than 22,000 voters, nearly double compared to the Norman Forward Sales Tax election in 2015 and the mayoral race in 2019. The 2019 mayoral race drew 13,068 voters while the 2015 Norman Forward Sales Tax special election drew 12,622.
While voters approved Norman Forward by more than 72 percent, Tuesday night 22,793 cast their ballots for the proposition with 9,395 who voted yes and 13,398 voted no.
The homeless resource bond package showed the most narrow margin with 11,212 who voted for it and 11,579 voted against it out of 22,791 ballots cast.
For the municipal renovations, it was a resounding no with only 8,666 supporting it and 13,691 against out of 22,357 who voted on the proposition.
The council’s economic recovery bond package was defeated when out of 22,376 who voted, 13,213 voted against it and only 9,613 voted yes.
If the nearly $120 million bond package had been approved, the increase to property taxes would have appeared on statements in 2022.
Local proponents of the bond package decried politics and the pandemic as the reason for the high turnout in opposition.
“Well, looks like Unite Norman tanked every single one of the bonds,” Ward 3 Councilor Alison Petrone said during a recorded break at the Tuesday night council meeting.
Petrone was referencing the group that gathered enough signatures for a recall effort for her seat along with Mayor Breea Clark and now-resigned Ward 5 Councilor Sereta Wilson.
While Unite Norman supporter and former City Councilor Robert Castleberry credited the turnout to the group, others in the organization held a different opinion.
“We took no stance,” Unite Norman Co-Chair Russell Smith said. “We had a lot of civil discussion about it and a lot of people wanted it to pass, a lot did not. The people who did want it to pass completely understood why people would vote no because of the way it’s been handled.”
In discussions with members and supporters of the group, Smith said he saw more “no” than “yes” in secure forums.
“More people were leaning more to no, than yes,” Smith said. “As it got closer, it became more about not trusting the mayor and city council with any funds. It became more about mistrust in the council than the equities of Norman Forward, in my opinion.”
Smith also said people voted no because of the funding, the pandemic and an uncertain economy. The fact that residents would not see an increase on property taxes did little to boost optimism, he said.
“Conceptually, what they’re (voters) planning for is an economy like this. It’s hard for people to plan two years ahead on their finances right now,” he said.
Marcie King, spokeswoman for the We Are Norman group supporting city leaders, said she interpreted the results differently.
“We don’t see the vote outcome as being a reflection of our support of council and Mayor Clark,” King said. “Many in the group were against the bonds. Some believed in Proposition 2, but some were for one or more of them. We had open discussions about that in our group, before and after the vote. I think we recognize that supporting people doesn’t mean always agreeing with them.”
King said Norman Forward predates the existing council and mayor.
“This was five years in the making — if you go back to the sales tax vote in 2015,” she said. “The mayor and council are supportive of the city progressing — their actions speak to that. They love this city. The fact that they agreed to put this to a vote, despite the current state of things, is a testimony of how well they listen to their constituents and respond accordingly. They see a future for our city far beyond where we are today. We now all need to go back and look at the costs, timing and scope of the projects to find other options. We applaud the mayor and city council for their work on this and stand behind them 100 percent.”
