Recent controversies over books and bathrooms at Norman Public Schools were highlighted Tuesday night in the state superintendent debate.
Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters, a Republican, debated former Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson, a Democrat, Tuesday night. They face each other in the Nov. 8 general election to replace Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s top education official.
During the debate, Walters criticized the actions of former Norman Public Schools teacher Summer Boismier, who shared a QR code with students that allowed them to access books as part of Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned Project.
Boismier also came under fire for speaking out against House Bill 1775, which prohibits public school educators from teaching anything intended to make students uncomfortable on the basis of race or sex.
After Boismier quit her job following a parent complaint that she was making political statements in the classroom, she pledged to share the QR code and speak against HB 1775 again.
Walters subsequently issued a statement calling for the state Board of Education to revoke her teaching license.
In the statement, he accused her of pushing a “liberal political agenda” in the classroom and providing students access to pornography.
Walters reiterated those points during the debate, alleging schools that provide access to books such as “Gender Queer” and “Flamer” are violating state law.
Distribution of pornography to minors is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.
Boismier said she never specifically mentioned “Gender Queer,” which was referenced by Walters and others shortly after her actions were publicized, or had that book in her classroom.
Andrew Casey, an Oklahoma City attorney who has prosecuted sex crimes in the state, said the possibility of prosecution could only be entertained if Boismier walked students through the steps to get to the explicit page of “Gender Queer” after getting a library card through the QR code.
Casey compared sharing the QR code to giving a link to a search engine.
“Gender Queer” and “Flamer” were removed from Tulsa Public Schools libraries after Walters called out the district for carrying the titles, and after Hofmeister called for their removal.
During the debate, Walters again claimed Boismier violated HB 1775.
While 14 Republican lawmakers have called for the state to investigate her, NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino said Boismier never violated the law.
For both books and HB 1775, Nelson argued for due process — for books, at the school district level, and for state law, at the state Board of Education level.
“If someone breaks the law, we have to hold them accountable for that. But we have to have due process so that we don’t have mistakes, and so that we don’t have people going out and attacking teachers or school districts and putting people in danger,” she said.
SB 615
Nelson and Walters also answered questions about Senate Bill 615, which requires students to use restrooms that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificates. Norman Public Schools students participated in a walkout Friday to support a student who was suspended for using a bathroom that corresponded with their gender identity. Students also protested allegations teachers were monitoring students’ bathroom usage for this reason.
Both candidates said they would uphold SB 615, but for different reasons.
Nelson said she would follow the law as state superintendent because “it’s what we have to do.”
“But we also need to be empathetic to everyone that’s involved so that we can have that common sense and ground, and still feel like they’re getting a great education,” she said.
Walters argued the law is in place to keep boys from entering girls’ bathrooms. He called it a “common sense, easy question.”
“The far left has decided to push this into our schools because they believe in a radical gender theory,” he said, “and they want to push this on our kids in the earliest of grades, and because of their ideological push, we now have students that are boys that have been pushing their way into the girls’ bathroom, endangering the safety of the young girls who are there.”
When asked specifically about transgender girls using the boys’ bathroom, Walters said, “There’s two genders: There’s boys and there’s girls. The boys should not be entering the girls’ bathroom.”
