A bookstore is sharing the same QR code that a former Norman Public Schools teacher recently shared with students, leading to a state official’s call to revoke her teaching certificate and one area lawmaker calling for her to be criminally prosecuted.
Green Feather Book Company in downtown Norman is giving away free T-shirts to NPS students with the QR code to the Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned Project. The code links users to an email application for a library card to the library system.
“A teacher should not be held responsible for anything at a public library, even if she was the one who made the library more accessible to the students,” said Green Feather owner Heather Hall.
NPS spokesperson Wes Moody said under the school district’s dress code, students are allowed to wear the T-shirts.
The QR code was shared by former Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier before she quit her job following allegations that she made political remarks in the classroom in violation of Oklahoma State Law.
Boismier quit her job Aug. 24 after NPS administration addressed her about a parent’s complaint that she made political statements in the classroom. In addition to the QR code, Boismier placed butcher paper over her classroom bookshelves with the words “Books the state doesn’t want you to read.”
Boismier said the butcher paper was in response to Oklahoma House Bill 1775, which says a teacher may not teach anything that makes a student feel uncomfortable on the basis of their race or sex. Two other school districts in Oklahoma have had their accreditation status lowered based on allegations that they violated this law.
In its initiatives, the library system has promoted the book “Gender Queer,” a book that explores gender identity and sexuality, and contains illustrations. The book has caused controversy in Oklahoma and other states, although an obscenity lawsuit against the book in Virginia was dismissed in August.
State education secretary Ryan Walters alleged last week that by sharing the QR code, Boismier provided pornographic material to her students, and should have her teaching certificate revoked for that as well as for introducing a liberal political agenda.
He called on the state Board of Education to revoke her certificate, which to the Department of Education’s knowledge would have been the first teaching certificate revocation of its kind.
Upon hearing about the shirts Thursday, Walters said NPS would have to look at if the QR code provides “direct access to sexually explicit materials.”
Hall disagrees with Walters’ notion that the teacher should be held responsible for the QR code.
The 150 T-shirts were paid for with $2,000 pooled from NPS parents, including Hall. Hall said the first 100 were mostly taken by students who came to the store with their parents to pick them up, and the 50 coming to the store Monday morning had mostly been spoken for.
The shirts are $20 for anyone without an NPS student ID.
Hall argues the shirts don’t violate HB 1775 because students, not teachers, will be wearing them.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Hall also said she would love to get all of the shirts distributed before NPS’ school board meeting Monday. She believes many people will attend the meeting, judging from conversations she’s had with other parents of NPS students.
“I really hope (the shirts empower) our administration to be brave, to stand up for education, for public education, for the open and free exchange of ideas, and for the hard conversations,” she said. “As parents, we always have to have the hard conversations, and for us, with the way public education has evolved, sometimes those conversations have to happen in public schools. and as long as they’re respectful of all walks of life and all views, I think that it’s important to allow kids to have these conversations, particularly around literature.”
Walters ultimately said sharing the QR code in a school setting is not an issue of banning books, but of school districts protecting the best interests of students. He recommends school districts have specific policies on what they deem appropriate for students so they “aren’t having access to pornography in their schools.”
He also disagreed with Hall’s and others’ argument that youth have access to more obscene material on the internet.
He called the argument that schools should be able to provide material because obscene content is on the internet “outrageous,” and added that it is an “argument that the far left is making, to try to justify something that most Oklahomans find completely out of what should be acceptable in a school.”
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman and co-author of HB 1775, went further than Walters. Standridge argued Boismier should be criminally prosecuted for sharing the QR code.
Standridge did not immediately respond Thursday to a question about if giving out the Brooklyn Public Library code should count as distributing pornography to minors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.