Special Olympics Oklahoma Athletes in the Boomer Sooner Area are in preparation and training for the Special Olympics Oklahoma Fall Competitions.
All athletes in the Boomer Sooner Area will compete at the Area Games and qualify to compete at State Games.
The Boomer Sooner Area local competitions schedule:
Singles Bowling
Oct. 9
Check-In Time — 8:30 am
Start Time — 9 am
Location: Firelake Bowling Center (40945 Hardesty Rd, Shawnee 74801)
Unified Bowling
Oct. 25
Check-In Time — 8:30 am
Start Time — 9 am
Location: Firelake Bowling Center
Team Basketball
Nov. 11
Check-In Time: One hour before first game Start Time: 8:30am
Location: Santa Fe Family Life Center, 6300 N. Santa Fe, OKC
Swimming
Nov. 15
Check-In Time — 8:30 am
Start Time — 9 am
Location: Mitch Park YMCA, 2901 Marilyn Williams Drive, Edmond
For more information, contact Curtis Boyer at cbsooner@gmail.com.
To become a volunteer, contact boomersoonervolunteer@sook.org.
