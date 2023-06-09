First responders from Norman and Cleveland County will be on hand Saturday for the annual Boots & Badges Blood Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norman Regional Nine, 2000 Ann Branden Blvd.
Locals will have an opportunity to meet members of the Norman Police Department, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Fire Department, and Norman Regional Health System paramedics.
A fire truck, police car, sheriff’s vehicle, ambulance and helicopter from Air Evac will be available for touring.
Donovan Beswick, Our Blood Institute (OBI) coordinator and director of imaging at Norman Regional, said the blood drive is important because quantities are at their lowest levels.
“Right now, we are in a big blood deficit,” he said. “Since the pandemic, donations have slowed way, way down. There’s been a lot of donor fatigue, especially for Type-O donors.”
Beswick said the hospital has experienced the largest blood shortages it has ever seen throughout 2023, and this event has the ability to ease that burden.
While Type-O blood is most valuable, he said all blood types are needed and will be welcome.
To sign up, donors can visit OBI’s event page. Beswick added no one will be turned away at the door. The institute’s goal is to receive 100 units of blood.
To sign up, visit: ourbloodinstitute.org/events/norman-boots-and-badges/.
Beswick said this event also helps the public to meet first responders.
“We’ll have events for kids,” he said. “They’ll be able to meet these first responders hand-in-hand and get to sit in their vehicles, climb all over them, and meet these people in a positive setting that isn’t related to a tragedy.”
Sarah Schettler, NPD spokesperson, said that Boots & Badges is an opportunity for the police department to serve and get to know the community.
“This is a lifesaving event and an opportunity for our citizens to come out and support,” she said. “It gives people a chance to donate blood if they are able, but it also gives people an opportunity to interact with local first responders and public safety personnel.”
Schettler said the police department will have a number of police vehicles for people to touch. Kids will also have the chance to meet Miko, the department’s mascot, who will be giving high fives and taking selfies with attendees.
Jenny Johns, Norman Fire Department spokesperson, said the firefighters have been doing this event since 2016, and back then, the fire department and police department used to compete for who could raise the most money.
“Now they are involving all the first responders, and we are coming together to get blood into our blood bank,” she said.
Johns said the event holds a special meaning for firefighters, as many of them don’t often interact with the people they serve after a crisis.
“Our firefighters don’t always get to know what happened to patients after they leave their care,” she said. “So, this is one way that we can contribute and try to ensure a favorable outcome for them.”
Johns said of all the first responder vehicles, kids are most excited to get into the firetruck.
“They’ll have the cab open so they can climb up in there and look at all the buttons,” she said.
Hunter McKee, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, said the event will have something for everyone.
“In addition to the fire trucks and blood bank, there will be food trucks for people to visit,” he said.
McKee said the sheriff’s office has worked with OBI in the past and was happy to serve again for this event.
“We want to be out in the community,” he said. “We like helping as much as we can, so when the blood institute reached out to us, we were more than willing to help.”
