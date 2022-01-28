Oklahoma state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, filed four bills for this upcoming legislative session ranging from proposed laws for education to legislation on public safety.
Boren said she decided to sponsor the bills after conversations with constituents about what they need from the legislature, and from conversations with other lawmakers about what their priorities should be this upcoming session.
S.B 1268
This bill amends the Oklahoma Parents’ Bill of Rights to “encourage effective collaboration between schools and parents.” It allows parents to speak with faculty about issues they may have with a curriculum more directly and discuss alternatives.
“The previous language was worded in a way that kind of escalated conflict and I thought it didn’t give parents as much room to be able to talk about things that they’re concerned about, without escalating into something that you’re accusing the school of being harmful,” Boren said.
She specifically said she wrote it so a parent can meet with faculty if they’d like to review a curriculum, see if it might impact their child in a way they think is inappropriate for them or if there is something going on in a child’s life.
S.B. 1294
This bill amends current law to make an adult who provides a gun to a minor for something other than legal purposes, like hunting and skeet shooting, able to be held liable for any harm or damage done by that child.
“This bill clarifies that when an adult permits a child to use a firearm for something other than what the law allows, then that adult is responsible to the law and to the state of Oklahoma for that negligence in that,” she said.
S.B. 1383
This bill deals with the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education, and would allow the executive leaders of the tribes to appoint members to this committee instead of solely governor appointees.
Boren said this is necessary because the previous two governors have not appointed anyone to this committee, and currently it does not have enough members for quorum.
“That way, every tribe has representation, and also it it alleviates the problem of the governor failing to make nominations,” Boren said. “Also, the governor would continue to have one appointment to the commission.”
S.B. 1433
This bill would only apply to cases where the Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for a death row inmate.
If it does, the governor would have to “schedule a hearing at the Court of Criminal Appeals within three days to to consider evidence and look over the evidence.”
Boren got this bill following the weeks-long wait Julius Jones and his family endured while the governor considered whether to grant clemency, and the unknowns surrounding his decision.
“Because the governor has such a responsibility to determine whether or not they’re going to uphold the commutated sentence or the pardon, it would have them look over all of the evidence, and (without) having all of that happen behind the scenes,” she said. “... [Have it happen] where people can see that the governor is going through all of the evidence and making that decision in a very deliberative and transparent way.”