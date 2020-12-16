Oklahoma state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, this week filed a bill for the 2021 Legislative Session that looks to implement added protections for students who get pregnant while in college.
This bill would protect students from being punished academically or financially for having to take a leave of absence from college due to a pregnancy.
“It would [allow them] to keep their scholarships, so there will be no scholarship consequences if she withdraws due to pregnancy,” Boren said. “A lot of scholarships require full-time enrollment or you have to meet a certain GPA and if they withdraw, I don’t want their scholarships to be compromised.”
The bill specifies that it would strengthen protections for institutions that already have them in place and create protections for those that don’t.
“An institution, including the faculty, staff or other employees of the institution, shall not require an enrolled student to take a leave of absence, withdraw from a program or limit her studies solely due to pregnancy,” the bill reads. “An institution, including the faculty, staff or other employees of the institution, shall reasonably accommodate pregnant students so they may complete their courses of study and research.”
Looking back at her own college days, Boren said she had multiple friends who had to drop out of school because of pregnancy and weren’t able to return because they lost their scholarships when they withdrew.
Boren said that “women shouldn’t have to choose between receiving an education and taking care of their child,” and that was her main reason for writing and proposing this bill.
“Hopefully this bill will help women who are in college who become pregnant, it would get them the support and time they need to be able to adjust their lives around their pregnancy without triggering an economic crisis or an academic crisis in a young woman’s life,” Boren said. “And far too often it does.”
Though public universities already have Title IX protections in place for students who become pregnant, many private universities do not. Private universities have the ability to file for an exemption from Title IX.
“[T]he Title IX regulations offer a process by which an educational institution can inform [the Office of Civil Rights] that it is claiming a religious exemption by submitting a written statement to the Assistant Secretary for assurance that OCR acknowledges the institution’s exemption,” the U.S. Department of Education’s website said.
As of Dec. 31, 2016, eight universities in Oklahoma had filed for a religious exemption from Title IX, according to data provided by the U.S. Dept. of Education.
“Let’s say you’re a National Merit Scholar at Oklahoma Christian, Southern Nazarene or [Oklahoma Baptist University] and if you get pregnant you should be able to take a couple months off to figure your life out without worrying whether or not you are going to lose tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships,” Boren said.
To read SB 138 in full, visit the Oklahoma state Senate’s website.
