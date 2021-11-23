A citizen's input on Cleveland County Commissioner's new district boundaries has been approved.
Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the map known as Map three of 11 which was submitted during a 30 day public comment period.
A map with named street boundaries was not available at press time Tuesday. District 3 Harold Haralson noted during the Monday regular meeting that it offered slight changes to clear up any confusion on some boundary lines.
“The lines follow significant streets and create greater clarity,” Haralson said.
County residents were invited to experiment with population changes to current districts using a geographical system software license from Oct. 1-29. The software allowed users to move boundary lines on an interactive map of the county to see where the lines would alter population.
The software scored maps based on criteria like requirements to draw contiguous lines and on an equal population of 98,509.3 per district within a 10% deviation or population change, the county’s geographical systems manager Laura Smith said at the time. Based on the scoring system, maps were invalidated or validated.
District 1 Rod Cleveland noted the new boundary changes fell within a 5% deviation of population change, which was well within the statutory limit of 10%.
The new boundaries will be submitted to the Cleveland County Election Board and Center for Spatial Analysis for research. The election board will redraw precinct lines ahead of the June primary election, Secretary Bryant Rains said last week.