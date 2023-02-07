Boyd Street Ventures has added maternal health care company Myri Health to its growing portfolio of investment enterprises, furthering its ongoing support for start-ups owned by women and minorities.
Norman-based Myri Health has developed an app that supports postpartum mothers with tailored rehab techniques, time-released science-backed articles for mother and baby health, tracking features and community support.
The app was designed to fill a void in support for millions of mothers who face physical and emotional challenges following childbirth, said Myri Health Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pinkey Patel, who has a Ph.D. in clinical pharmacy.
“Let’s be honest, postpartum is far from easy,” said Patel, who is a pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist with 11 years of experience in personal training. “The fourth trimester is not talked about, and we are here to change that. To navigate life after delivery, we help mamas by offering delivery-based recovery workouts, feeding, diaper logging, diastasis recti management, and more.”
Recently named “Most Promising New Venture” at the Oklahoma Venture Forum Awards, Myri Health has already introduced its app in more than 40 countries, with more than 150,000 downloads to date, despite very low marketing investment.
“We are extremely impressed with Dr. Patel’s vision for efficiently providing this crucial support to postpartum mothers whose needs have been ignored for too long,” said James H. Spann Jr., founder and managing partner of Boyd Street Ventures.
“As a bright and talented woman of South Asian descent, Dr. Patel is a perfect fit for Boyd Street Ventures,” Spann said. “Her expertise in this field, and her inspiring passion for her cause, make us very excited about the future of Myri Health.”
Patel said Boyd Street Ventures’ support for women and minorities is an enormous boost for the start-up community, and it represents an exciting step forward for Myri Health.
“Female founders receive less than 1.9% of venture capital funding, and an even smaller percentage goes to first generation women of color,” she said. “Having Boyd Street Ventures believe in our mission further validates our work. It’s come full circle. I received my doctorate from the University of Oklahoma, and now the OU ecosystem and BSV believe in my solution for this pain point for mothers.”
Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed at the University of Oklahoma, which has received the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity.
BSV places pre-seed, angel, seed and Series A/B investments in the aerospace & defense technology, energy technology, financial technology, life sciences, and weather technology sectors.
The firm focuses on under-the-radar, Oklahoma-connected startups that are often overlooked by venture capital investment communities on the East and West coasts.
For more information, go to: boydstreetventures.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.