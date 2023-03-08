Whitney Dunn is already making a difference in her community. Now the executive director of the Norman Boys and Girls Club is getting a chance to advocate for youth on a larger scale.
Dunn was among those selected by the Afterschool Alliance this week to serve as a 2023 Afterschool Ambassador and work to increase access to afternoon and summer learning programs.
She and 15 other leaders from across the U.S. will serve a one-year term, organizing events, working with community leaders and policy makers to increase support for youth programs.
Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization that works to ensure all children and youth have access to quality after-school programs, according to a news release.
Dunn oversees daily operations, budget and grants management and fundraising for the Norman Boys and Girls Club, which is housed inside the Center for Children and Families.
She said she has a passion to provide diverse and inclusive after-school programs for kids in need and is honored to represent Oklahoma in 2023 and looks forward to joining other ambassadors around the county advocating for kids.
“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible ways after school programs, such Boys & Girls Club of Norman, support students and how important these services are for families as a whole,” Dunn said.
Boys and Girls Clubs of America operate to provide youth with a safe, constructive, supportive environment when they are not at home or at school, according to the organization website.
At the Boys and Girls Club of Norman, Dunn and her staff service youth between the ages of 6 to 18 from 3-7 p.m. She said the club stays open later than many after school programs around the country. The kids come after school and receive a snack and dinner before they go home, she added.
Membership to the club is $20. Dunn said the cost is low to accommodate the people that need their programming the most.
The club focuses on setting kids up for academic success, character building, leadership and healthy lifestyles, and all of their programming is built around those cornerstones.
“It’s a safe place for them after school where we can do a lot of things, but we really focus on homework help and making sure they’re successful both in the classroom and in life,” Dunn said.
The executive director said she’s highly passionate about the positive impact after school programming can play in the lives of youth, and she looks forward to advocating for them with legislators on both a state and national level.
As an advocate, Dunn said she said it’s important to make sure there’s funding for mental health, and the role after-school programs have in helping the outlook of children.
“It’s just really being aware of what’s happening so we’re able to jump on those (funding) opportunities when they’re available,” she said.
Each Ambassador will organize a major event for Lights On Afterschool, the Afterschool Alliance’s annual rally. Most of the local Lights On Afterschool events will be on or around Thursday, October 26, 2023.
Dunn said planning for her role in that fall event is still in the early stages.
“I want to make sure I’m able to represent everyone effectively,” she said.
Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Jodi Grant said the need for after-school and summer learning programs is high, especially since the pandemic.
Grant said the Afterschool Alliance needs “creative champions to spread the word” about after school programs, and she’s confident Dunn can fulfill that role.
“Dunn with Boys & Girls Club of Norman is poised to be just the kind of powerful advocate we need,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.