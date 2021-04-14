Norman Mayor Breea Clark stopped by the Boys and Girls Club of Norman Tuesday as part of a program that lets local professionals educate youth on career options and preparing for the workforce.
CareerLaunch, a program that assists club members with assessing their skill sets and exploring career choices, was a week-long program last year, but runs throughout the month of April in 2021.
Alexis Lux, CEO of the Center for Children and Families Inc. — which includes the Boys and Girls Club as part of its programming — said students seem to enjoy the experience that CareerLaunch provides.
“There has been a lot of interest in our club kids to help them figure out what the options are beyond high school,” Lux said. “For some that’s college, it might be a trade school, or a career — just helping identify what those options are, and then making sure they know there are folks right here in Norman that are doing those things that are interesting to them.”
Lux said personal trainer Denise Greene, realtor Monica Diaz, biotech expert Theresa Nicoletto and Raven Crisp, a financial analyst at Tinker Air Force Base, spoke to the students about their professions and finding one’s passion.
“We asked students from 2nd grade up to 10th what fields they were interested in, so we have MMA fighters, a tattoo artist, a musician, a dentist, just all different fields of work that require extensive education, knowledge or just passion,” Lux said.
A few of the professionals featured in the program this year explained that one can have a career to pay for things, but also still have hobbies and projects that can be fulfilling and bring joy, Lux said.
“Students have asked everything from ‘how much money do you make?’ to ‘how many years have you had to go to school?’” Lux said. “We’ve had folks from an OEC lineman to a surgeon, and everything in between.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Clark visited the club to talk to youth about holding office, her path to politics and being a leader.
Clark said anyone with an interest in city leadership should apply for boards and commissions, which was her first venture into local politics, as suggested by former Norman Mayor Cindy Rosenthal.
“I want to tell you guys that you can apply for boards and commissions, because technically, we don’t have an age limit on it,” Clark said to the students. “In case that’s a little intimidating, as mayor, I started a student resident roundtable, and we have 8th graders all the way to university students on this round table, so I think getting your input is very important.”
Clark said being a leader involves more than just having a certain skill set.
“It’s bringing up the next generation of leadership with you, so if you have friends who are really good at something, but maybe are too shy to try out for a team or sign up for a cool opportunity, encourage them to do that,” Clark said.
Clark said sometimes that nudge toward leadership just takes someone seeing the potential in another person. In her case, that someone was former Mayor Lynne Miller, who suggested Clark run for mayor.
“A large part of why I am in this position is because I wasn’t afraid of asking for help, so if you need help, ask for it and set goals, then write down benchmarks for how you can achieve those,” Clark said. “You’re never too young to start setting your own goals.”
Clark said speaking to youth about career interests and giving them the opportunity to consider a career in public service means the world to her.
“I think the world will open up so many opportunities after COVID-19, and I love that children are thinking about that now, and I really appreciate the Boys and Girls Club providing opportunities to share that,” Clark said. “Now more than ever, we need elected officials from diverse backgrounds and walks of life to help make this city, state and nation a more equitable place to live.”
