Brandi Studley, Norman Ward 1 City Councilor, announced that she would resign from her office and end her re-election bid.
The announcement came one month before the Norman City Council election, which is leaving city officials and voters in a bind as the date to adjust the ballot has passed.
On her Facebook page, Studley wrote that a professional opportunity had opened up to her outside of Norman, which is why she is leaving the city and abandoning her candidacy.
“I recognize the impact this has and the substantive work I’m leaving behind. I also know my ward and feel confident I have reflected their values and their desires for what Norman should be in the future,” said Studley.
Mayor Larry Heikkila expressed his surprise but assured voters that the seat would not go unfilled.
“Very unexpected! City Council will make sure that Ward 1 has representation in her absence,” he said to The Transcript.
By state law, Studley’s name will appear on the ballot, as she would have had to remove it prior to the filing period, which was Dec. 9.
“We’ve already sent out absentee ballots,” said Bryant Rains, secretary of the Cleveland County Election Board. “It’s too late to take the name off the ballot.”
The current ballots list Studley going up against Austin Ball. If Ball does not secure a majority of votes, he will not win, but it is not certain how the city of Norman would seat a new councilor. The ballot does not have a write-in option, so a third candidate is not possible.
Studley believes that the city will call on a selection committee that will will appoint the new councilor.
“If Ward 1 decides to continue its strong progressive representation, a selection committee of Ward 1 residents will select a candidate to be appointed for the remainder of the term, and a special election called to fill the seat for the next two years,” said Studley.
Heikkila, on the other hand, isn’t that sure.
“Not sure yet. We should hear from the voters in this election first. Then find the best way to answer their will,” he said to The Transcript.
Mindy Ragan Wood contributed to this story.
