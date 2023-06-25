Rain pounded down. But sweltering heat hammered every inch of Brett Mills’ 6-foot-5-inch frame as he thrashed around in an old, abandoned car.
He felt clammy. Homeless. Broken.
The young addict had sprawled out the previous night beneath a church awning with his only companion – a small stash of drugs.
“Toward the end I had nobody. I had no goal. Nothing,” said Mills, 29. “I was really lost.”
That’s when it struck Mills. Maybe he had hit rock bottom.
But the worst was yet to come.
Or maybe the best was yet to come … quietly hiding within a cold tan and red brick building in Norman.
Off you go
Mills beat across the pathway from soft drugs to the hard stuff.
“Once you cross the threshold of ‘We drink and we smoke weed,’ you enter the world of hard drugs,” he said.
“It’s everywhere. Everybody knows everybody. Somebody knows somebody … The next thing you know, there are all kinds of people you call for all kinds of different things. You meet people doing the things you’re doing,” Mills said.
“And,” he said, “off you go.”
Mills took his first innocuous little puff of weed at the age of 16. He soon began popping the anti-anxiety drug, Xanax, before moving on to methamphetamine and heroin at age 18.
Mills racked up about a decade of drug use by his mid-20s. He said his addicted ex-girlfriend often took hits right along with him.
“I was spending upwards of $2,000 every three or four days for me and her,” Mills said.
That covered food, cigarettes, hotel rooms, gas and their all-consuming drugs.
At first Mills held down a good job. He had a home, truck and sense of security. But meth and heroin slowly ripped normalcy right out of his grip.
When he lost his job and then his truck to a DUI charge, he could no longer support their drug habits. His life collapsed.
And off he went …
Druggies: Takes one to know one
As he began scratching out life on the street, Mills developed sort of a third eye.
He learned to walk into a convenience store and see customers in a way average folks would miss.
“In a few minutes, I would know who the drug addicts were and I could get drugs in a few minutes,” he said.
He laughed ruefully.
“Like networking but you’re doing it for drugs,” Mills said.
Street crimes
Street life for Mills was, well, not much of a life at all. Initially, when he wasn’t running around all night, he crashed in hotel rooms and friends’ houses.
“I was kind of bouncing around. That was my life for a long time,” he said.
“It was fueled by crime,” Mills said. “Stealing from businesses and credit card fraud.”
Did merchants and law enforcement take note? Better believe it.
“I was in so much trouble legally, I didn’t know there was a way out,” Mills said. “Didn’t know if I’d ever draw a sober breath. I was a broken, lost human.”
Mills was arrested and sent to jail 15 times, including many trips to Norman’s jail.
“It was in and out. In and out,” Mills said.
The intervention: Not so fast
Back in 2017, Hope is Alive Ministries founders held an intervention for Mills. That action led to his oh, so brief year of sobriety. Then he took one little sip.
“I just burned it all to the ground,” Mills said.
Titus Carey, with Hope is Alive Ministries in Oklahoma City, said people in the program may go back out on the streets “one more time,” and often end up overdosing, sometimes even dying. Though Mills was more fortunate that time, he stepped in line with the 40% to 60% of addicts that relapse.
Bigger trouble crouched just around the bend.
My skin’s on fire
Mills returned to traipsing through the grungiest streets of Norman and Oklahoma City. He was always plotting his next big high. And each high was getting harder to hit.
“Especially in the last year, I was getting high just to get high,” he said.
Before his addiction, Mills seemed like the guy next door. Ultimately, as his mug shot reveals, drugs not only ravaged his body but his face, too.
“Common signs of any addict or alcoholic can include changes in appetite … changes from good to poor hygiene and overall appearance,” said Mark Woodward, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control spokesman.
Some addicts develop acne and may have wounds or scabs on the face, arms and legs, Woodward said. Addicts scratch themselves as they hallucinate about bugs crawling on and under their skin.
For Mills, his rough appearance was nothing compared to the pain of heroin withdrawal. He described the agony in excruciating detail.
“I feel like my bones are breaking and my skin’s on fire,” Mills said as if he were reliving withdrawal.
He said the drug felt like life-saving medication. But the withdrawals made him feel like he was dying.
“I feel like actual death,” Mills said, “if I don’t have this drug.”
The worst. Or is it the best?
Drugs made him act in ways he would never have otherwise acted, Mills said.
“I was facing about 20 years in prison,” he said.
Indeed, he got hit in 2019 with felony larceny charges in Norman and Oklahoma City after stealing from companies and selling the goods for drug money.
The same year, records show Mills was charged in Oklahoma County for possession of a controlled substance.
Before long, he racked up probation program noncompletions, 16 warrants and about 12 misdemeanors.
“We’re done with you,” he said county officials told him. “And we’re going to send you to prison.”
But Mills’ attorney convinced the judge to give his client one more chance to turn his life around. Rather than prison, Mills was ordered to complete drug court.
“I don’t know if you’re familiar with that program — drug court? It’s not very easy,” Mills said.
But as tough as it was, drug court – housed in that cold tan and red brick building in north Norman – turned out to be the best thing for Mills. He is free after completing all probation and programs, including his self-appointed Hope program.
Never give up
Today, Mills is the senior program manager for Hope is Alive Ministries. He helps addicts beat their addiction. Like other counselors and advocates, he is working even harder as fentanyl rips across Oklahoma.
The fresh-faced Mills has been sober nearly four years.
“I’ve been blessed,” Mills said. “I’m spending my entire life dedicated to drug addicts and alcoholics.”
He encourages addicts and those who love them to never give up.
“If I can do it,” Mills said, “everybody else can do it.”
