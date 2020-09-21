Just after 6 a.m. Monday the Norman Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting on the 800 block of Beaumont Square, NPD spokesperson Sarah Jenson said in a statement.
“Once on scene, officers located three individuals inside the residence: one adult male who was deceased, one adult female who was injured, and one juvenile who was not involved,” Jensen said in the statement.
The injured adult female was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said, her condition was not released. Initial indication shows the incident to be related to a domestic disturbance.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
