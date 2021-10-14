Local craft beer will flow freely Friday night in downtown Norman.
Six breweries — 405 Brewing, Black Mesa Brewing, Crossed Cannons Brewery, Equity Brewing, Beer Is Good Brew Co. And Lazy Circles Brewing — have teamed up for the city’s inaugural Brewtoberfest.
The beer festival will be held 5-11 p.m. Friday at Lazy Circles, 422 E. Main St., according to the Facebook event page.
The festival will give the city an Oktoberfest-style event, said Stephen Swanson, taproom manager of Lazy Circles.
“It’s been something that all the breweries have talked about for quite some time now,” Swanson said.
Swanson said he and managers of the other breweries wanted to throw a craft beer festival before COVID-19, but the pandemic “kind of put an end to all the plans for a while.” He said Trey Carson of 405 Brewing spearheaded the event organization.
VisitNorman director Dan Schemm, who mentioned Das Boot and Rusty’s Custard threw an initial Oktoberfest-style event in 2020, said he’s thrilled the breweries are taking the lead on this kind of festival.
“Norman is a festival city, so we just kind of wanted to add something to the culture,” Swanson said.
Attendees may purchase a $7 drink ticket worth a 16-ounce pour from any brewery. Thirty-three-ounce beer steins will also be available to the first 120 people who want them, Swanson said.
The event will also feature live music and food from The Meating Place, according to the event page.
When asked about COVID precautions, Swanson noted the event is outdoors. He also said the Norman community, brewers and staff have “been very good about being vaccinated.”
Face masks are encouraged by his staff, Swanson said, and hand sanitizer is available for the porta-potties.
“We feel pretty safe, personally, about it,” he said.
Event organizers hope to attract 400-500 people over the six-hour event, Swanson said.
“The whole idea of this is that we really want to make a festival for the future,” he said. “We’re just wanting to get it kickstarted this year, so we really wanted something that kind of grows.”
Schemm said an event like Brewtoberfest encourages the local businesses involved to support the community. He also hopes it attracts people from outside Norman who can patronize the city.
Locally, Schemm said “it just makes sense” to hold Brewtoberfest with the number of breweries in Norman.
“(We) can’t wait to see everybody out and enjoying all of our local breweries that we have here,” Schemm said.