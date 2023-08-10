Voters can expect to consider a $50 million bond package to repair and replace nearly 20 bridges in Norman after the City Council approved an Oct. 10 special election.
The 10-year bond program will increase monthly property tax by home value. The proposed increases are estimated to increase taxes by $2.44 for a $100,000 home, $5.10 for a $200,000 home, and $7.75 for a $300,000 home, a presentation by Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary indicated during the council’s Tuesday meeting.
As many as six bridges scheduled for replacement and four for major rehabilitation could begin in 2024, according to the city’s website. While the city has a list of 19 bridges to address, emergency funds will be set aside in the bond fund for unforeseen bridge failures.
O’Leary reminded the council the unexpected has happened in the last few years, with the most recent bridge failure on Imhoff Road.
“We’ve had four bridge failures in the last seven years,” he said.
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman asked O’Leary if federal and state funding grants had been explored.
“Well, if this goes forward, we certainly intend to apply for every federal funding opportunity,” O’Leary answered. “We did get federal money for the Main Street bridge and the Franklin Road bridge in the previous bond election. It’s out there, but frankly we have pursued those in recent years and have not been successful.”
Federal funding as doled out through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments has concentrated its Norman awards on the city’s public transit, O’Leary said.
“There will never be enough federal money to do 18 or 20 bridges,” he added.
Most of the bridges are in Ward 5, where load limits are posted, but often ignored or misunderstood, a fact which O’Leary said keeps him up at night.
First responders and school buses are forced to route around those bridges for the safety of its passengers.
Several residents spoke in favor of the program, including Mary Francis who noted that it has “been needed for a long time.”
Cynthia Rogers also supported it, but reminded the council that it had been a can kicked down the road in favor of quality of life projects funded with the Norman Forward Sales Tax, more recently the construction of the Young Family Athletics Center. The half-cent tax was approved in 2015.
“This isn’t like a surprise that we’ve had bridges in disrepair and that they needed funding,” Rogers said. “We were talking about that before we put the Norman Forward projects forward … to put $31 million into a sports facility. I think our priorities are a bit out of whack in how we do things. Hopefully we’ll do better going forward.”
Rogers was also concerned about voter fatigue because the election will make the eighth election this year.
Bridges the city has identified for repair or replacement are the following in the first five years: 60th Avenue Northeast near Rock Creek Road; Lindsey Street near Classen Boulevard; East Post Oak Road near 96th Avenue Southeast; Main Street near 24th Avenue Southwest; Franklin Road near 36th Avenue Northeast; 24th Avenue Southwest near Main St; North Porter Avenue near Franklin Road; Franklin Road near 72nd Avenue Northeast; 24th Avenue Northeast near Robinson Street; and 72nd Ave. NE near Tecumseh Road.
Construction for the following five years include Creekside Drive near Lindsey Street; Iowa Street near Merkle Drive; Lindsey Street near 48th Avenue Southeast; Boyd Street near Oklahoma Avenue; 36th Avenue Northwest; 36th Ave. NE near Robinson St. and Robinson near Interstate 35.
