When 20-year-old Laith Wali walked out to the parking lot of Bridges of Norman on Sunday morning, he realized his motorcycle was missing.
According to the report from the Norman Police Department, a camera on the property shows a male wearing a mask and gloves walking onto the property and pushing Wali’s purple 2003 Honda Shadow behind a dumpster before leaving the scene. A few minutes later, an extended cab truck and a Sedan pull into the parking lot, and security footage shows one male exit the Sedan and walk over to the truck and help two other individuals load the bike into the bed of the truck before leaving the property.
Wali said while the motorcycle was his only mode of transportation, it also had sentimental value. He saved money to buy it by working at Walgreens while going to school, and he walked nearly three miles from Bridges to work for four years regardless of weather conditions.
Stacy Bruce, executive director of Bridges of Norman, said the situation was incredibly disheartening, so she took to social media to tell the story. She explained how students live at Bridges through no fault of their own, and the students that come to them initially are trying to graduate high school and find a path for themselves.
Bruce said Bridges helps students get birth certificates, social security cards, drivers licenses, IDs, and anything they need to help them succeed, and Wali had worked hard to provide for himself.
“Laith has lived here long enough that he has managed to get all of his documents, his license and he has worked the entire time he’s been here and been a great student,” Bruce said. “He finally saved up enough money to buy his first vehicle which was the motorcycle that was stolen this week.”
Wali’s story gained traction on social media, and it eventually caught the eye of a local business owner.
Chris Mayes, owner of Big Red Sports and Imports in Norman, said when he heard the news, he knew he wanted to help Wali. He reached out to Bridges earlier this week and said the dealership had a Honda CBR 250r motorcycle bike they wanted to donate to Wali.
On Tuesday afternoon, Wali borrowed his brother’s car to attend a tutoring session at Oklahoma City Community College. While he was gone, Mayes and his colleague Tom Drommond brought the bike to Bridges and awaited Wali's return.
When Wali returned to Bridges, he was greeted with a surprise.
“I am very blessed and thankful for this,” Wali said. “I would actually get sent home from work because I was sweating, so I would take a couple layers of clothes with me, but the smell would stay even after the use of cologne. This will prevent them from sending me home.”
Bruce said this is yet another example of the community's support for Bridges.
“They support our students all year donating items, or financial contributions, or giving [someone a replacement] motorcycle,” Bruce said. “That’s more than just a motorcycle, it helps him get to where he needs to be. So the community has just really stepped up to help Bridges.”
While Wali is still in disbelief that his bike was stolen, he said it could have been worse. He said he could have been on the bike, and someone could have robbed him.
However, Wali now has a reliable means of transportation again to work, the grocery store and to OCCC, where he is getting his general education.
“After graduating, I hope to go to OU to pursue a career as a language officer for the CIA, or a linguistics specialist for the FBI,” Wali said. "I definitely have a journey ahead of me.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
