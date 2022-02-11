Norman residents can get dressed up this weekend to attend Bridges Prom 2.0, an annual event that raises funds for Bridges of Norman.
The adult prom is scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Sooner Mall, 3301 W. Main St., and will include music from Hypnotik, food by Abbey Road Catering, a free photo booth by Nexxus Productions and cash bars. Attendees can use the mall’s north entrance near Old Navy.
Residents must be age 21 or older to attend. Tables are all full, but general admission is $50, available either at the door or at bit.ly/3LlOhI9.
Bridges Executive Director Stacy Bruce said a prom committee chose the theme “Meet Me at the Mall,” inspired by the location. Attendees can dress according to the decade they went to prom, in dressy attire or according to the theme, which is open to interpretation.
She said a couple of people who plan on attending told her they are going to dress as mall walkers. She suspects others may choose to dress in attire from the 1980s, since that’s the decade when mega malls were popular.
Bruce said last year’s adult prom, themed “Grease” at Winchester Drive-In, was canceled due to bad winter storms. Generally, the event attracts 300 to 350 people.
Two couples are currently raising money for Bridges: Rod and Megan Sanders and Josh and Zac Whittington. The couple that raises the most money will be crowned prom royalty Saturday night.
Bruce said the fundraiser was created almost 10 years ago by a Leadership Norman class, which chose the prom element because of Bridge’s mission to empower high school students in family crisis to pursue education.
Bruce said homeless students who are housed at Bridges must be enrolled in or eligible to enroll in high school and must attend and pass classes.
All funds raised at the prom go directly to help students, including apartment necessities, emergency food, clothes, ACT registration fees, medicine, glasses and contacts, college application fees and vital record fees.
“The money helps us remove the obstacles that are holding students back from being successful or also experiencing high school simlarly to [other] teens,” Bruce said, adding that she hopes attendees can have a good time but also learn about Bridges’ goal of helping homeless youth.