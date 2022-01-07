Bridget Childers, previously a well-known guardian ad litem in the Oklahoma City area, was sworn in Friday as the newest special judge in the Cleveland County court system.
Childers began her term Monday after she was nominated by Judge Michael Tupper and unanimously voted in by the district judges. She will oversee cases involving mental health, protective orders, small claims and family law, according to District Judge Thad Balkman.
She succeeds former judge Jequita Napoli, who served Cleveland County District Court for 25 years.
While she spoke highly of Napoli and her other predecessors, Childers said she plans to bring her own style to the bench as well.
“Kindness, compassion and patience, and understanding that sometimes, I’m finding people in their worst moments, and to help people find a better place and to make sure they have faith in the legal system every time they walk out,” Childers said when asked how she would judge.
Tupper said judges across Oklahoma appointed Childers to represent children in hundreds of cases before she was appointed to her judgeship. She also has experience as a parenting coordinator and mediator, he said.
He said he has witnessed Childers practice law with “amazing” objectivity in a courtroom setting.
“Every judge I spoke with who had experiences with Bridget was seeing what I was seeing and had similar experiences as I had with her,” Tupper said. “Bridget has established a reputation amongst the bench and BAR as a thorough, trustworthy, fair and reasonable legal professional.”
In her opening address, District Judge Lori Walkley said she wanted a judge with knowledge of the legal system, good temperament and work ethic. She said Tupper “hit the trifecta” with Childers.
Tupper said Cleveland County District Court received talented applicants for the position, including a handful who were in the swearing in audience Friday.
“From all of these great candidates, Judge Childers simply stood out,” Tupper said.
In her address following her swearing-in, Childers said a parent told her this week that it was the first time he felt heard. She said she hopes to continue to allow litigants to feel heard, to solve problems and to think critically.
“I’ve known her for more years than she and I would probably care to admit out loud, and I can tell you without reservation and with personal knowledge that we are better now that she’s joined us,” Walkley said.