Over the last 28 years, one tree in Brookhaven has become a beacon for the holiday season, and this year the tree shines on despite the recent ice storms in Norman.
When Marc Nuttles and his wife moved into the property located at 4413 Winding Ridge Circle, all it took was a step ladder and a few strands of lights to cover the whole tree. Over the years, the yearly tradition grew, as did the tree.
“We started out with around 300 lights, and now it takes over 60,000 lights,” Nuttles said. “That many strands takes quite an engineering job.”
Marc Nuttles sought out electrical engineering expertise from Jim Bates, who wraps the lights around every limb, hiding the cords. He said the process takes about three days, but in recent years, a crew of people and a tree picker get the job done in a day or two.
Nuttles said all of the work is worth it for the tradition and intrigue that the tree has garnered throughout the years.
“People have gotten engaged under that tree,” Nuttles said. “Hundreds of people take pictures with the tree for Christmas cards.”
There is now a Brookhaven Facebook page filled with people talking about the tradition of driving from all over the state to see the tree.
Bates said decorating the tree and hearing about the tradition it’s become brings him joy that makes the effort worth it.
“A lot of people start their Christmas season with that tree,” Bates said.
Bates said one of his clients showed him a Facebook page with over 100 comments from people talking about what the tree means to them and how they look forward to seeing it every year with their family.
“It was pretty special to read all those things that you just don’t realize how many people that your work touches. That tree is special to me.”
Nettles said the tree has survived ice storms in 2007 and Oct. 2020 without losing a single limb.
“After the last ice storm, people drove over just to look and see if the tree [sustained damage],” Nuttles said.
Bates said he and others were amazed to see the damage other trees in the area had, but that specific tree still had every limb.
“That tree doesn’t belong to me or Mark. That tree belongs to God,” Bates said. “He’s protected that tree because he knows the joy that it brings and the hope that it brings people.”
Getting close to retirement, Bates said he and Nuttles have discussed stopping the tradition.
“I can’t tell you if this year is going to be our last or not, but we’re just gonna have to wait and see,” Bates said.
The lit tree can be seen every night from around 5:00 p.m. to midnight through the first week of January.
