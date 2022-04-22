Wet’s front person, lead vocalist and lyricist Kelly Zutrau is an undeniable overachiever. In addition to being a rock star, she’s a fashion model who’s done work with Gap, Barney’s and AllSaints.
Zutrau has a Master of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design, acquired after studying painting at New York’s prestigious Cooper Union. Her paintings have been in numerous group exhibitions, including one at Los Angeles’ Morán Morán Gallery.
But with all that stellar talent and achievement, 30-something Zutrau could not be more down to earth and pleasantly charming.
Wet will be the headliner at 8:20 p.m. April 30 at Norman Music Festival’s Fowler Auto Main Stag.
It will be Zutrau’s first visit to the Sooner State, and she’s looking forward to it.
“I’ve never been to Norman ever, and I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s a new part of the country for me, and I’ve heard it’s beautiful. It’s a college town, so I’m sure there’s lots of vibrant things to do, restaurants and things to see.”
Zutrau is a Boston native and has spent most of her life in the Northeast. She received a recommendation to visit the University of Oklahoma’s art museum while here.
The show Wet has planned for NMF involves visual elements.
“We’ve been planning, rehearsing and have a light show we’ve been working on,” Zutrau said. “We’ll be a full band and excited to play the new songs. We’re putting out some new music between now and then, learning those songs. We hope it will be a special, intimate, visually interesting performance.”
Zutrau grew up in a musical family. Her mom sang in musical theatre. She has fond memories of singing together in the car with her mom and sisters.
As a young person, Destiny’s Child was Zutrau’s favorite group.
“I grew up listening to rhythm and blues,” she said. “I went to public school in Boston, and that’s what everybody was listening to at the time. That was really formative for me and how I started in singing groups.
“We were singing Destiny’s Child songs and other soft R&B. It’s still some of my favorite music, like Mary J. Blige. I love the harmonies, smoothness and how good it feels. It’s polished, amazing and there’s no dissonance.
“It just sounds like sparkles. The lyrical content is about relationships, but there’s a deeper context of desperation or sadness that just got me.”
Those feelings have carried over into Zutrau’s own original compositions that comprise Wet’s entire songbook. Her vocals are shimmering, ethereal and sublimely delicate.
“Don’t Wanna Be Your Girl (No More)” is three minutes of delectable albeit heartrending pop confection. Recent releases include 10 track “Letter Blue” (2021) and “This Fog” (2020).
“A lot of my songs are about relationships, romantic, friendships and family,” Zutrau said, “Using a lot of natural imagery like trees, rivers and animals to represent certain things and tell those stories.
“Other times, I think it’s very plain spoken and straightforward, which is something people can be drawn to, as well, like having a very personal conversation.”
Zutrau’s professional music teammate is Joe Valle.
“I like the collaboration moments when it clicks,” she said. “There can be a lot of figuring things out which can be frustrating but when it does click you find something that’s much more interesting and complex than what you would have made on your own.
“It’s about being patient and waiting for those moments when it’s magic and works. But it’s knowing there will be many hours of slogging through it, hoping that it’s worth it. Usually it is, but sometimes a day in the studio can be a total waste.
“But believing in the process and allowing people to do their thing, nNot trying to micromanage every person along the way is important. Allowing people to see an idea through from front to back. Not shutting ideas down before they’ve had a chance to be realized.”
That all sounds like something the boss would say.
“In some ways, I’m the band leader,” Zutrau said. “I’m the main writer, so I have to like it for it to see the light of day. My bandmates definitely do a lot of the heavy lifting and taking control sometimes, too.”
In all Zutrau’s artistic endeavors, there’s a constant in her desire to connect with others.
“I love that I get to do something creative and expressive as my job,” she said. “I feel lucky. and when it comes to playing music, I love playing shows. It’s a grounding experience in certain ways, because you can really connect with the people who care about your music.
“Hearing them sing along with you, see their faces and how much it means to people, that reminds me why it’s important to keep on doing it.”