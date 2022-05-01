The city of Norman will set aside $1.5 million in its proposed fiscal year ending 2023 for three studies, including one on police funding, stormwater and another on transportation ahead of two new proposed toll roads in Norman.
Norman’s 2025 Land Use and Transportation Plan and 2011 Stormwater Master Plan need to be updated, city staff have said in previous council study sessions.
“Land Use and Transportation studies will guide the creation of the Land Use & Transportation Plan for the City of Norman, which is a long-range plan for future physical development of the community and intended to improve coordination of all land use, transportation and a full range of public infrastructure needs,” said city spokesperson Tiffany Vrska. “These plans are typically updated every five years. The city had plans to start the update process in the near future — before officials became aware of ACCESS Oklahoma. It will be imperative that the city take into consideration the potential impact the development of toll roads in city limits may have on the study and future plans.”
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced its Advancing and Connecting Communities and Economics Safely [ACCESS] plan in February. The $5 billion, 15-year long range plan to expand the state’s toll road system including two new toll roads in Norman. As proposed, one will extend the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 40 through east Norman in the Lake Thunderbird watershed to Purcell and a second one will run along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City.
Staff and elected officials reported in February after the OTA revealed its proposed routes that they were unaware of those plans. Toll roads are not part of the city’s existing transportation and land use predictions.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told councilors during the April 21 Finance Committee meeting that the land use plan would “cost the most” but was unsure of the exact cost of the study.
For an additional amendment, the council has asked staff to set aside $1.5 million for a contract to provide a “turn-key” micro-transit service.
At a study session in October, the council considered adding on-demand micro-transit options to the city’s transit system.
In the system, smaller vehicles could be introduced in limited zones or defined areas of the city where same-day transportation would be available. The need, said Ward 1 Brandi Studley at the time, is noticeable in rural areas where people want to work but don’t have transportation to Norman where the job market is more diverse and plentiful.
Adding the service would mean an additional $571,830 in operations costs, at least $230,000 to acquire two or three vehicles and $127,440 for the first two years of technology upgrades, city transit program manager Taylor Johnson said in October.
The service is designed to provide transportation where gaps exist, including in addition to existing para-transit services provided to people who cannot ride the city’s mass transit buses on fixed routes, Johnson noted.
The service would likely be limited to two areas where gaps in service are needed most in northwest and southeast Norman, the budget amendment reads.
If the council moves forward with micro-transit, a pilot program would not be realized until 2023, Taylor said.
Police study
On the heels of a political backlash following national protests against police brutality, the council has also asked staff to conduct a study on the police department.
While Vrska said specifics of the police study were still being determined, the study is designed to assess the department’s “needs.”
“At the adoption of the budget, we intend to go out for RFPs (request for proposal) to have a study done that would analyze and evaluate public safety needs,” Vrska said.
Norman police spokesperson Ali Jaffrey said the department welcomes the study but did not have any details regarding its scope.
“The Norman Police Department completely supports the ‘needs assessment’ study,” he said.
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she wanted to see the city conduct a study to assess the department’s revenue and staffing needs during a campaign debate against challenger Alex Torvi in January. Foreman is the former finance director for the Oklahoma University Health Sciences campus police department. Foreman did not respond to a request for comment.
Torvi and other conservative candidates made increased police funding their top campaign issue in the 2021 and 2022 election cycles. The council reallocated $865,000 in police funding to community programs and to fund a city auditor department during its June 2020 budget meeting. The decision left nine positions unfilled and resulted in the lowest staffing levels since 2011.
An additional amendment places $131,847 of $235,000 budgeted for the auditor positions back in the general fund.
The positions remain unfilled following the results of a pending election on charter amendments. Staff have said while the city could hire an auditor, an auditor position would fall under the authority of the city manager instead of the direct authority of the council. Voters would have to approve a charter amendment to create the at-will position.
An election for charter amendments is planned for August, City Manager Darrel Pyle told the newspaper last week.