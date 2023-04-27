As the City Council approaches a deadline to adopt next year’s budget, residents reminded members Tuesday night not to forget about Norman’s less fortunate.
Some who spoke during a public hearing at City Hall addressed the need for mental health and homeless resources they said was missing from city budget priorities.
The hearing was the first the first of two to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget, which must be adopted before July 1 according to state law.
The city plans to spend $273 million in the coming year, according to the proposed budget. Some of that money has been set aside for homeless initiatives, staff said during the meeting.
Residents responded to comments by Ward 1 council representative Austin Ball about the need for police response in light of several complaints about unsheltered people threatening violence or committing assaults.
During council announcements, Ball challenged fellow council members to increase police funding in order to increase staff levels to address the issue.
“I am going to use my (council) announcements for as long as it takes for this council to use our resources to give our police the tools they need to fix this,” Ball said.
Council member Stephen Holman, who represents Ward 7, noted the city will add nine police positions in the coming fiscal year budget.
Ward 4 resident Cynthia Rogers, a University of Oklahoma professor, said she hoped the city would not make homelessness a crime. She didn’t disagree with need for violence to be addressed.
“ ... Norman’s not the safe community it used to be, but I’m afraid that’s because we’ve decided to police homelessness,” Rogers told the council. “People are now in our view where we can see them whereas before they were on the fringes and we didn’t interact with homeless people so often.
“I think there’s a role for policing, doing policing things in crime, but I’m very afraid we’re going to be policing homelessness into being crimes. I’m not talking about people who are actually committing crimes. I’m talking about people who don’t have safe shelter.”
Rogers, and several other residents, called on the council to create mobile crisis units, a line item missing from the budget.
Mobile crisis units are staffed with mental health professionals who are dispatched to a person in crisis if necessary.
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said funds remain set aside for homeless or mental health response in City Manager Darrel Pyle’s budget. Two vans to serve the population are on back order after the council authorized staff to purchase them.
Paul Wilson, who said he lives in Ward 1, asked the council to support mobile crisis response without cutting police funding to do so.
“They should work hand-in-hand because in any crisis situation or emergency situation a lot of times the police officers are the closest to respond,” Wilson said. “They’re really going to be there to secure the scene and then we can have the crisis unit come in and the Norman PD can back off.
“It happens all over this country, whenever there is a fire, the police are not trained for fires, but nine times out of 10, they’re the first on the scene.”
Dan Munson, who lives in Ward 6, also asked the council to consider mobile crisis response “directly tied” to police modeled after a similar effort in the Irvine, California.
“They are police positions,” he said. “These are highly trained mental health professionals and if you don’t know, Irvine, California, has been the safest city in America for 15 years, so let’s model it after a city that has been very successful.”
The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is expanding mobile crisis units across the state, the agency announced in June 2021. The agency also opened a call center to activate the nationwide hotline 988 in July and updated the council during a study session on Jan. 11.
According to agency staff, there were an average of 50 calls in Cleveland County in December out of approximately 3,000 calls across the state. Of the calls taken, 92% of the time the needs were addressed at the time of the incident without intervention outside community resources, Nisha Wilson, the agency’s chief clinical strategy officer told council members at the time.
Francisco clarified to The Transcript on Wednesday the two vans the city purchased “are the city’s response to a mobile crisis units program.”
“Once they arrive there will be a determination made as to third-party providers, who already have staffing and expertise in this area — Thunderbird Clubhouse was a specific agency mentioned — that the vans and funding may be provided to, or whether the city would provide services in-house with the vans added to the city’s transit fleet,” he said.
Thunderbird Clubhouse is a nonprofit organization that serves the needs of people living with mental health conditions.
