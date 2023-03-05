As southeast Norman continues recovery efforts following last Sunday’s EF2 tornado, local home builders are warning residents to beware of scammers posing as contractors.
The Builders Association of South Central Oklahoma is urging residents to research contractors to avoid paying for substandard home repairs.
Association president Pete Jackson said it’s important to thoroughly vet prospects before hiring a contractor.
“Unfortunately, unscrupulous contractors show up after the tornados and try to take advantage of homeowners to get them to pay for below-average work, or worse, they may not ever show up,” Jackson said in a statement.
According to an association news release, BASCO recommends Norman home owners research potential contractors.
They advise those in need of repairs to find out if a firm has a permanent business address and are reputable.
The association also recommends insisting on a complete and clearly written contract, asking for references and to avoid paying cash up front.
Stephen Koranda, executive officer for BASCO, said if someone presents a proposal, it’s wise to call neighbors or check on Facebook.
“Take some time to check it out,” Koranda said. “Nothing will happen if you don’t sign a contract this week. Call our office and we’ll tell you if they’re legit or not.”
A reliable list of contractors can be found on the association’s online membership directory at BASCO-OK.com/Find-A-Pro. The association can be reached by phone at 405-360-4161.
