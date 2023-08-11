Terry “Buffalo” Ware is the undisputed professor emeritus of rock guitar in Norman. Many would argue the entire state of Oklahoma.
He has been living here and making music for the majority of his life and has known the scene well for over a half century. Ware toured for a significant part of his career with Ray Wylie Hubbard. He formed the Sensational Shoes band here and has played with numerous outfits including Terry Ware and the Shambles and The Sunday Flyers.
It’s only fitting that Ware would be entrusted with organizing the concluding installment of the 2023 Summer Breeze concert series titled “Homegrown.” It’s essentially a showcase of central Oklahoma musicians who will perform 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 in Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Avenue. There’s no admission charge and it’s open to everyone. Homegrown will be in its fourth iteration because of past audience enthusiasm.
“This year the Sunday Flyers will perform and we’ll also be the house band,” Ware said. “In addition to us the line-up will be Kyle Reid, Jared Deck, Andy Adams, Bailey Gilbert (baileyboy) and Lacy J. Saunders.”
Sunday Flyers will play a few tunes then each of the featured artists will do the same.
“For the show’s final number we’ll do a group performance and bring everybody back on stage,” Ware said. “I like this experience because it gives me a chance to play with people I don’t normally play with. Over the years I’ve been introduced to a lot of new people around here who I may have just heard their names. This year though I’ve played with everybody before except Bailey. Danielle Tipton at The Depot suggested her for the line-up.”
Jared Deck is well known in Norman because in addition to being a singer/ songwriter he’s also serving his first term in the Oklahoma House of Representatives (D-44).
“Jared has a wonderful voice, is a wonderful musician and great representative,” Ware said. “He performed at the very first Homegrown when we just had people coming up to do one song. Since then we’ve cut down the number of artists with each doing a few songs. It gives the audience a better chance to hear what they do.”
Andy Adams is an Oklahoma City-based singer/ songwriter who has four albums under his belt. He’s known for collaborating with among the area’s best musicians. Ware described Lacy Saunders as a skilled interpreter and arranger of songs.
“She is really talented,” he said. “Wonderful voice and really unique.”
The current level of musical virtuosity is high even for someone such as Ware whose perspective goes back to Norman in 1969. There was no Summer Breeze, Norman Music Festival or Groovefest back then. Saloons hosting live music dominated the scene and there were many of them.
“After attending OU is when I hooked up with Ray Wylie Hubbard and I was gone a lot of the time in the 1970s,” Ware said. “There were several really good bands in Norman and a lot of places to play and people went out to see them.”
Ware cited a higher level of technical competency now because of places in town including McMichael Music, Norman Music Institute and Imagine Arts and Music where students can pay to learn from expert musicians.
“People were starting bands after the Beatles hit but not everybody could play,” he said. “Those of us who got serious about it laid the groundwork for where it is today.”
Ware learned to play piano and trombone where he grew up in Woodward. He was in the Pride of Oklahoma marching band for a year.
“I got my first guitar for Christmas in 1964,” Ware said. “I started figuring it out on my own and knew some older guys in bands and asked them questions. I was in a high school rock band and would go see every show I could that came to town. I’d hunt down the guitar player after their gig and bother them.”
Homegrown has become a traditional feature of the Summer Breeze concert series because The Depot’s executive director Shari Jackson made it happen. She observed strong positive audience reaction the first year and asked Ware and Kyle Reid if they’d like to keep the ball rolling in subsequent seasons.
“Especially that first year some of the younger folks who played that Kyle was connected with had never performed for a crowd that size,” Ware said. “I think it’s really cool they’ve had that opportunity.”
Ware’s had to do some serious time management because he’s also heavily involved with the annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah mid-July. He’s also just released new album “The Buffarama Chronicles, Volume I,” with nine new original compositions and three arrangements of tunes by others. It’s available at Apple Music, Amazon, Bandcamp, iTunes and Spotify. There are a few opportunities for the Homegrown players to rehearse.
“We’ll get together a couple of times,” Ware said. “With the Sunday Flyers I’ll be doing homework, getting material from the performers, listen to it and write charts. We’ll individually work on music for the concert, too. We’ll figure out who’s going to be involved in what songs and get ready. Hope everybody comes out for the show.”
