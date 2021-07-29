A local business owner said his basement floor has flooded with every rainfall since construction began on a Cleveland County capital project last year.
Zac Logsdon owns The Railhouse at 102 W. Eufaula St., where he runs an event center on the top floor and leases out office space in the basement. While the top floor remains unscathed, the basement offices have flooded each time it rains since construction began on The Well across the street, he said.
The Well is part of the Cleveland County Commission’s master plan to expand the courthouse complex and add wellness features to the downtown Norman area; officials have said a grand opening is planned for September, The Transcript has previously reported.
Since fall 2020, Logsdon said he has spent $100,000 in water remediation and lost revenue after five tenants moved out. The entire basement fills with water during storms, in some places by as much as three inches as a sump pump fails to keep up with the volume of water coming in, Logsdon said.
The Well’s site surface is surrounded by red dirt and has not been finished with pavement or concrete. Photos Logsdon shared with The Transcript show standing water on and around the site, despite drainage features on the property and a water pump.
Logsdon has owned The Railhouse for nine years, and the former owner, Robert Marriot, for 12. Both said they had not experienced flooding of the basement during their ownership prior to fall 2020.
“In 2015, they called it something like a 100 year rain – it was an absurd amount of rain,” Logsdon said. “We got a little bit of water in one corner of an office of maybe what was 100 square feet, and we found the issue and fixed it. In 21 years, we had one instance of a little bit of water getting in, and it was only because we had more rain in that period of time than Oklahoma ever had on record.”
For the last 10 months, when it rains, it pours in the basement from the water table underground, Logsdon said.
“We have 5-6,000 square feet down here and the entire thing is underwater,” he said.
The cost of water remediation added up quickly as each time the basement flooded, Logsdon brought in crews to remove the water and was forced to replace carpet and office equipment for tenants, he said. Then he lost tenants.
“I couldn’t promise them it wasn’t going to happen again the next time it rained,” he said.
Logsdon hired an attorney and an engineer, Shawn Thompson of Engineering Incorporated, who Logsdon said refused to charge him the full amount for an analysis because the problem was obvious.
“As they started construction over there, it’s just mud and water. It rains and all the water either soaks into the ground or flows – it kind of slants toward my building,” Logsdon said, “and there’s a ditch where the water collects about 20 yards away from me. All this water is soaking into the ground, and if you’re in our basement when this is happening, the water is not coming in from our walls — it’s coming in literally up underneath. It’s a water table issue we have that we didn’t have before until all this water over there.”
Thompson did not return a request for comment.
Logsdon reached out to his District 2 Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy, but said Stacy never returned his call.
“I was disappointed,” Logsdon said. “I reached out multiple times and I never got a response from him. I had him on my podcast about the project. I was excited about this for the community. I’m still excited about it. The last thing I want to do is bring in attorneys.”
While Logsdon waited for a call, commission project manager Brian Wint and a foreman from GE Johnson Controls did turn up twice in April.
“They seemed like they wanted to play nice, like they were empathetic,” Logsdon said. “They came over and toured the property and acted like they’d do something to help out. They put a pump in a puddle of water across the street and all they’re doing is pumping water into the grass. The last time it rained, it wasn’t plugged in.”
The Transcript requested comment from Stacy, but received a reply from the commission’s legal
counsel, Assistant District Attorney James Robertson.
“The owner of The Railhouse has retained counsel in this matter and Cleveland County is thus unable to speak with him,” Robertson wrote, “as litigation seems to be imminent. I have advised Commissioner Stacy and Mr. Wint to cease communication until this matter is resolved.”
Inspections
Despite the turn of events, The Well’s contract GE Johnson Controls and the city say they have not found any issues with the site.
Logsdon contacted the contractor on May 24. A reply from GE Johnson’s general manager Randy Nance said Logsdon’s concerns were taken seriously.
Following an internal investigation and outside inspections, Nance said the allegations were unfounded.
“Throughout the project, both the City of Norman and GEJCC have performed numerous on-site inspections to review the adequacy of our stormwater best management practices and erosion control measures,” Nance’s letter states. “In fact, the City of Norman has performed four such investigations within the last six months and identified no deficiencies whatsoever.”
The city’s stormwater division has inspected The Well site each month since March and found no violations, stormwater program specialist Michele Loudenback said Wednesday.
Nance also said the company’s stormwater plan was submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for approval. A DEQ spokesperson confirmed the agency had issued a stormwater construction permit.
Logsdon has since filed a complaint with DEQ, he said Monday. A request for comment to GE Johnson was not returned.