“AI will not take away your job, but someone using it will,” said a Norman-based tech entrepreneur, in front of dozens of local business leaders.
Ken Parker, co-founder and CEO of NextThought, told attendees of the Norman Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon that they need to find ways to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations if they want to stay relevant.
In his lecture, “Seizing the AI Moment: How Leaders Can Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence,” he gave examples of AI strategies for businesses of all sizes.
Parker said the advent of ChatGPT is on par with any major technological breakthrough relating to personal computing.
“In my 40-year career, I’ve observed several technology revolutions,” he said.
Parker compared the importance of ChatGPT with the release of Windows 95, the dot-com revolution, and the release of smartphones.
“We used to have to do many pages of scripts, pages, presentations, and documents, and now you can run it through ChatGPT who can now summarize it for you,” Parker said.
He said AI evens the playing field in business as it serves as an unpaid assistant.
“It is making us more productive already. It is freeing our time so we can do more stuff,” he said. “It is an enhanced way to learn online.”
In the future, Parker said customers can expect large changes in the way people do business and work with customers.
“Customer service is an area that AI is working on. The only thing worse than calling a customer service person is being a customer service person,” he said. “[AI is] going to be much more informed and speak whatever language you speak.”
Parker said a lot of businesspeople don’t yet know how to use ChatGPT, which prevents them from taking advantage of the technology. However, he predicts that will soon change if they want to stay relevant.
He said it is easy to get started, and for those who don’t know how ChatGPT can help them, it is enough to just ask the software.
In front of the crowd, Parker opened up ChatGPT, which was projected on a screen, and he made up an imaginary prompt.
“You can write, ‘I own a real estate business in Norman. We have 25 employees and sell $120 million worth of real estate. How can I use ChatGPT to be more productive?’” said Parker.
After typing the inquiry, the program propagated a list of suggestions for the make-believe company.
“For the casual observer who's paying attention to the news, I think they are starting to have thoughts about how AI can help grow their operation and help them to be more productive,” said Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president. “I'm sure some have already begun to have that conversation, but others may be on the front end of that.”
Martin said the Chamber of Commerce is starting to use the program to help it work more efficiently.
“One thing people can use it for is writer’s block,” he said. “I needed to come up with a few questions, so I asked ChatGPT and sure enough, it helped me get through it. It was very helpful, and I was able to incorporate some of the ideas generated through ChatGPT into the event.”
Sarah Neal, a realtor for Connect Home Team of the Metro Brokers of Oklahoma, said the presentation was informative.
“AI is something I have just put my toe in using, and I think it’s definitely something our society is going to have to deal with morally and ethically, but it is a tool that will be used,” she said.
Realtors have already embraced ChatGPT because the sets of skills necessary to run appraisals, crunch numbers, and connect with people are different from the skills of writing up listings, she said.
“Listing descriptions is the one most talked about,” she said. “So maybe in the future you’ll see better listing descriptions.”
Brady Neal came to the conference because he said he was interested in how AI can help people to land better jobs.
“My friend Nick Hathaway has a company called Brio Data Group, and in the last two years, he has developed an AI system called Pather.AI which helps connect learners, underemployed, or unemployed to career pathways they may not know about,” he said.
AI can be used to match people to jobs they would not otherwise know about, he said.
Justin Noel, a sales manager at the National Center for Employee Development, hasn’t dabbled much into AI, but he said he looks forward to what the technology can do for him.
“It was very eye opening to see everything out there in the world that I’m not tapped into,” said Noel. I’m eager to learn and see how I can professionally push myself a little bit more.
Like a Pandora's Box, Parker said AI is out, and it will be impossible for society to go back to where it was.
“The reason why AI isn’t going to get shut down is the reason why you can’t ignore it. Two words: productivity and power – this genie isn’t going back in the bottle. It gives too much productivity improvement and too much power,” he said.
