Norman businesses in need of financial assistance are inching closer to thousands of dollars in grants as city staff prepare to score applications and begin cutting checks in the next few weeks, City Manager Darrel Pyle says.
The City of Norman's small business and non-profit organization grant program drew an overwhelming 628 applicants, a city report shows.
The City Council appropriated $1 million of approximately $3 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act funds to the program. Applications were available for up to $10,000 in grants to businesses and non-profit organizations from Dec. 3 to Dec. 28.
Mayor Breea Clark said she was pleased to see the program move forward.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and we're excited to be able to offer them support during this difficult time,” she said.
WHO GETS THE MONEY
The council directed City Manager Darrel Pyle to develop priorities for businesses who needed assistance as the direct result of the pandemic, The Transcript previously reported. Applications will be awarded after each one is scored based on several factors, such a business owner's minority status and location in an economically challenged area.
Pyle told The Transcript Friday that the Economic Development Advisory Board will review a scoring matrix and the results on Tuesday without any knowledge of a specific business owner's personal score.
“The scoring matrix has been created to conform with Council’s direction when they established priorities for recipients,” Pyle said. “The applications have been run through the matrix, and have been ranked by score. The goal with EDAB next Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. is to present that output. This will be done without any applicant information disclosed — done in the blind.”
EDAB does not decide “who gets what,” Pyle said.
The application intake process was designed by Pyle's office to ensure as few people as possible knew who applied.
“When the applications came in, one staff member numbered the cover sheet and the application material so that they could be matched up after the scoring took place,” he said. “The application material, without any owner or applicant info, was forwarded to other staff members who loaded the data in the matrix. To date, nobody knows who ranked No. 1 and who ranked No. 600.”
Following EDAB's meeting, Pyle said it will take two to three weeks for the review to be complete.
“Once that process is complete, all applicants will receive notifications via mail,” he said.
The council will not be required to vote on the grant payments nor the applicants, both because the council approved the expenditure of the funds and because each payment will not exceed $10,000, Pyle said.
“That ($10,000) is within the spending authority of staff, so no additional council approval is necessary,” he said.
WHO APPLIED
The top three categories of applicants included accommodation and food service (14.6%), healthcare and social assistance (14%), and nearly retailers (nearly 12%). Owners in professional and technical services and arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for nearly 12% of applicants.
Several entities were precluded from awards, including lending institutions, political organizations and private education or religious organizations.
More than a third identified themselves as women-owned business owners. Of the applicants, 10.4% listed as Native American, nearly 9% as Asian and 6.1% as Black or African American. Nearly 6% were U.S. veteran business owners.
The report also revealed that 93.9% of all applicants were still in business, while 4% said their business closed. Fewer than 2% started their business during the pandemic.
More than half invested in technology or other infrastructure during the pandemic. Several businesses in Norman began to offer curbside pick-up and online ordering to stay afloat in the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, The Transcript previously reported.
As the council intended, the program was also designed to assist owners who had fallen between the cracks of CARES Act fund programs like the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).
Nearly 32% of applicants said they received no financial assistance during the pandemic, with 26.4% declaring that they received less than $25,000. Approximately 10% received less than $49,000, while 10.2% received between $50,000 and $100,000. 15.3% of applicants said they obtained more than $100,000 in total assistance.
Revenue decreased by more than 75% during the pandemic for 19.4% of applicants, the report showed. Most applicants (31.5%) reported an income drop between 26-50%, and 25.2% indicated they lost 51-75% in revenue.
The report seemed to show a pattern of employers who were forced to reduce hours or employees. A little more than 24% of applicants said they had reduced the number of full-time employees, and nearly 23% indicated they have cut part-time employees since March 13, 2020.
Nearly a third listed one full-time employee and 33.8% listed two to five full-time employees. Fewer than 2% employed between 21-35 full-time workers.
Applicants also indicated their legal structure, with 49.2% listed as a limited liability corporation and 13.5% as sole proprietors. Corporations accounted for 6.5%, with subchapter corporations as 14.5%. Only 7% of applicants were non-profit organizations.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
