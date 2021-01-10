The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 17-30.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
New Construction:
3101 Classen Blvd. — ALDI (Texas) LLC, ALDI Food Store #83, $2,500,000, Ward 5
1331 24th Ave. SE, Buildings 1-12 and Office Storage — A Storage One LLC, East Ridge Place Self, $2,138,400 (Combined), Ward 5
Multi-Family New Construction:
704 Monnett Ave. — Broach, Amanda M. and Roger C., Amanda Marie Trust Apartments, $650,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
2601 24th Ave. SE — Crosspointe Church, Meeting Room Remodel, $2,500, Ward 5
325 E. Comanche St. — Shelter Investments LLC, Adair & Associates Landlord Improvements for Restroom, $14,000, Ward 4
2205 W. Main St., #1 — D Y F Enterprise Limited Liability Co, Delish Nutrish & Beehigh Medical Marijuana Dispensary, $1,500, Ward 2
121 W. Main St. — Armstrong, Don W., Don Armstrong CPA Office Remodel, $60,000, Ward 4
Multi-Family Fire Repair:
2150 W. Brooks St. — Azimi-Bolourian, Mehdi, Quorum Condominiums Fire Repair for Units C and D, $52,228,00, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial addition/alteration permit was issued.
Addition/Alteration:
2497 9th Ave. NE — Felder, Thomas Robert Living Trust, Verizon Wireless Replace/Add Antennas, $11,000, Ward 6
The following commercial new construction, new multi-family construction, addition/alteration, fire repair and demolition applications were submitted.
New Construction:
13628 Crystal Brook Cir. — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farms Medical Marijuana Building #2, $500,000, Ward 5
2350 Alameda St. — Sable Construction Inc., Custom Sounds & Tint, $700,000, Ward 1
1320 College Ave. — Delta Alpha of Delta Tau Delta, Delta Tau Delta $10,000,000, Ward 7
New Multi-Family Construction:
617 Jenkins Ave. — Riley on Jenkins LLC, The Wedge Apartments, $2,500,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
3720 W. Robinson St. — Brookhaven Village Plaza LLC, Pub W Roof Over Existing Patio, $35,000, Ward 3
1644 24th Ave. NW — Rainier UTC Acquisitions LLC, Charles Schwab Office Remodel, $250,000, Ward 8
3201 Deskin Dr. — Proctor, John, Duran Ventures Medical Marijuana Remodel, $30,000, Ward 8
4216 Classen Cir., Suite 108 — South Norman Industrial LLC, Seven Point Farms LLC Medical Marijuana, $50,000, Ward 7
1432 24th Ave. NW — Target Corporation, We Fix Phone’s Plus Remodel, $10,000, Ward 8
601 12th Ave. NE — Wal-Mart Real Estate Business, Wal-Mart #2734 Interior Remodel, $1,000,000, Ward 6
1429 George Ave. — T & S Investment Properties LLC, 405 Burger Bar Restaurant Remodel, $385,000, Ward 7
Fire Repair:
1000 Interstate Dr. — Norman Hospitality Inc., Norman Hotel Structure/Façade Repair, $250,000, Ward 3
Demolition:
1200 24th Ave. SW — Sooner Traditions Hotel & Restaurant, Not Reported, Ward 2
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Twenty-five permits for new single family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $10,724,054. The average reported value was $428,962, six of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Twenty-eight permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $476,192, 13 of which were storm shelters.
• A fire repair permit was issued for 1515 Camden Way & 514 W. Eufaula St.
• A demolition permit was issued for 535 S. Pickard Ave.
Six (6) applications for new single family residences were submitted with a combined
reported valuation of $2,168,140. The average reported value was $361,357.
Two (2) applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a
combined reported valuation of $7,390, two (2) of which were storm shelters.
A demolition application was submitted for 1200 24th Ave. SW.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.