Axele hosts webinar sharing tips for succeeding
DALLAS — Axele LLC announces that the company will host a webinar, “Drive to Thrive: Five Steps You Can Take Now to Come Out on Top in 2021,” at 1 p.m. Jan. 21.
Attendees to the free webinar can learn best practices and strategies for attracting and retaining drivers, embracing emerging technologies that improve efficiencies, and creating adaptable cultures.
Leading strategist, author and executive coach John Spence will share how companies can grow their business by:
• Attracting and retaining the right team, including discussing the challenges associated with a multi-generational workforce
• Shifting from short-term to long-term thinking to address freight market volatility and other challenges
• Creating a culture of adaptability that increases quality of life, especially during the pandemic
• Demanding a culture of accountability
• Embracing innovation and next-gen technologies to align with changing customer and market needs
Spence is recognized as one of the top business thought leaders and leadership development experts in the world and was named by the American Management Association as one of America’s Top 50 Leaders to Watch along with Sergey Brin and Larry Page of Google and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.
Penn Virginia announces management changes
HOUSTON — Penn Virginia Corp. announced the departure of Benjamin A. Mathis, senior vice president of operations and engineering, effective now.
The company also announced that it has appointed Julia Gwaltney as its new senior vice president of development, effective Jan. 5. Gwaltney will lead the company’s subsurface, production, HSE and resource development initiatives.
Gwaltney was the chief operating officer for Gary Permian LLC, where she led the entry into the Delaware Basin and the development of the property. Previously, she was with Samson Resources as vice president of Western operations, overseeing the Williston, Powder River, San Juan and Green River Basin assets.
She received her B.S. from Colorado School of Mines and is a registered petroleum engineer.
Trusted ER donates reusable water bottles to children in need as COVID-19
DALLAS, FORTH WORTH — Trusted ER is supplying 500 20-ounce reusable water bottles for students at Bellaire Elementary from kindergarten to fifth grade for the upcoming school year.
With drinking fountains shut down and removed from the school’s campus due to COVID-19, children at Bellaire Elementary are facing limited access to water during school hours. The need for clean drinking water remains critical.
The initiative comes just in time as Bellaire Elementary is seeking assistance in providing students with reusable water bottles.
According to the CDC, it’s important to provide access to drinking water in schools because it not only gives students a healthy alternative to sugar-sweetened beverages, but it also “helps to increase students’ overall water consumption, maintain hydration and reduce energy intake if substituted for sugar-sweetened beverages.” Having access to drinking water also supports adequate hydration which can improve cognitive function in children and adolescents.
Targa Resources Corp. announces election of board chairman
HOUSTON — Targa Resources Corp. announced that Paul W. Chung retired from the management team and was appointed chairman of the board of directors effective now.
Joe Bob Perkins, previously executive board chairman, retired from the management team and will continue to serve on the board. The changes announced continue the succession contemplated and approved by the Nominating and Governance Committee of Targa’s board.
From May 2004 to March 2020, Chung served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of the company and its predecessor entities and of Targa Resources Partners LP since its formation. Since March, Chung served as executive vice president and senior legal advisor.
— Submitted Content
