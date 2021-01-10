Educational Development Corp. announces record net revenues
TULSA — Educational Development Corp. reports that the company has achieved record net revenues in December totaling approximately $15.1 million and the active sales consultants in the company’s Usborne Books and More sales division grew to over 60,000 as of Dec. 31.
EDC is a publishing company specializing in books for children. EDC is the exclusive United States trade co-publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited.
Laredo Petroleum schedules earnings release
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. will report fourth-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes Feb. 17 and will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 18 to discuss the results.
To participate on the call, dial 877-930-8286 (international dial-in 253-336-8309), using conference code 7561618 or listen to the call via laredopetro.com, under the tab for "Investor Relations."
A telephonic replay will be available about two hours after the call Feb. 18-25. Participants may access the replay by dialing 855-859-2056, using conference code 7561618.
Laredo Petroleum Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa. Laredo's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Permian Basin of west Texas.
BOK Financial announces conference call date
TULSA — BOK Financial Corp. announces that financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the market opens Jan. 20. The company will have a conference call at 9 a.m. to discuss the financial results with investors.
The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-689-8471. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company’s investor relations website or by dialing 412-317-6671 and referencing replay PIN 13714612.
BOK Financial Corp. is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tuls with $79 billion in assets under management and administration.
Devon Energy, WPX Energy complete merger of transaction
OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA — Devon Energy Corp. and WPX Energy Inc. announced the completion of their previously announced all-stock merger of equals, with an asset base underpinned by a premium acreage position in the economic core of the Delaware Basin.
The combined company will operate under the name Devon Energy and be headquartered in Oklahoma City.
In accordance with the merger agreement, WPX shareholders received a fixed exchange of 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock owned. WPX common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the NYSE.
The company’s combined new board of directors consists of 12 members: David A. Hager, executive chairman of the board; Barbara M. Baumann, John E. Bethancourt, Ann G. Fox, Kelt Kindick, John Krenicki Jr., Karl F. Kurz, Robert A. Mosbacher Jr., Richard E. Muncrief, D. Martin Phillips, Duane C. Radtke and Valerie M. Williams.
Devon Energy schedules conference call
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that it will report fourth-quarter and full-year results Feb. 16 after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The earnings release and presentation for the results will be available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.
On Feb. 17, the company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.
— Submitted Content
