Dec. 17
• Alfalfa: Compared to two week’s ago: Hay trade is starting to pick up as winter weather approaches, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent snow storms including much needed moisture has came across the trade over the last two week’s. Demand remains light to moderate.
Central Oklahoma: Large square bales $150-170 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Ground alfalfa $120 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round mixed grass $45 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Dec. 18
Receipts: 2,043; Last week 1,814; Last year 3,752
Compared to last week: Feeder cattle and calves were lightly tested on a Current FOB Basis, few sales traded steady. Demand moderate.
— Submitted Content
