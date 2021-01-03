Buckeye Partners announces completion of deepwater dock
HOUSTON — Buckeye Partners LP announced that crude oil export operations have commenced at the second deepwater dock at South Texas Gateway (“STG”), a new terminal constructed at the mouth of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in Ingleside, Texas.
The completion of this dock enables Buckeye to accommodate the berthing and loading of two vessels simultaneously, further facilitating the supply of North American crude oil to global markets.
Buckeye also announced the loading of the first VLCC tanker to berth at the terminal.
STG’s marine facilities are now fully operational, with the final construction phase of storage facilities to be completed in the first quarter. STG’s world-class connectivity and terminal capabilities allow for safe and efficient loading of up to VLCC-sized vessels and utilizes state-of-the-art technologies to control air emissions.
Martin Midstream Partners LP announces sale of Mega Lubricants
KILGORE, Texas — Martin Midstream Partners LP announced the sale of certain assets used in connection with the Mega Lubricants shore-based terminals business to John W. Stone Oil Distributor LLC for $22.4 million.
Mega Lubricants is engaged in the business of blending, manufacturing and delivering various marine application lubricants, sub-sea specialty fluids and proprietary developed commercial and industrial products.
