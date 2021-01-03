Mammoth Energy announces validation of Puerto Rico work
OKLAHOMA CITY — Mammoth Energy Services Inc. announced that it has received and posted to its website additional information related to its work in Puerto Rico obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The presentations, reports and additional data add further validation that the work performed by Cobra Acquisitions LLC for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority aided the restoration of power to millions of residents of Puerto Rico under harsh conditions.
With the release of additional information through FOIA, three validations include:
Determination Memorandum from FEMA, dated Dec. 23, 2017, stating that PREPA awarded the Cobra contract in compliance with the emergency procurement provisions and determined the costs under this contract to be reasonable.
Report produced by the Rand Corp. stating that the Cobra contract was procured in a reasonable procurement process and the blended rates charged fall within estimated ranges for all scenarios considered for the emergency work performed.
781 pages obtained under a FOIA request which highlights that Cobra was responsive to PREPA and the people of Puerto Rico (mobilizing faster than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or power industry), assigned some of the most difficult work and was the only company to work in all phases of recovery.
Frontier Airlines announces nonstop flights between OKC, Las Vegas
OKLAHOMA CITY — Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas beginning March 12. To celebrate this new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $39, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re delighted to announce new, nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s low fares and friendly service are an exceptional combination for all flyers. Furthermore, these new flights will adhere to our industry-leading health practices, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning of each aircraft.”
New route via Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) includes McCarran International Airport (LAS) starting March 12 twice weekly starting at $39 on Mondays and Fridays.
— Submitted Content
