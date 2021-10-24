AAON Inc. to host conference call
TULSA — AAON Inc. will host a question-and-answer session after a brief presentation by management at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4. The call should last about 45 minutes. The company will issue its third quarter earnings release after the market closes Nov. 4.
Participants can call 888-241-0551 in the U.S. toll free using the passcode 2466188. A rebroadcast will be available toll free through Nov. 11 by calling 855-859-2056 and using the previous passcode.
LGI Homes introduces single-family plans
OKLAHOMA CITY — LGI Homes Inc. announced a-new line-up of five floor plans in its Oklahoma City-area communities.
Priced from $220,000, the new collection of homes offers homebuyers value for a newly constructed home situated in a family-friendly community.
LGI Homes will host a one-day-only sales event at each community later this month.
Ranging in size from 1,405 to 2,483 square feet with three to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms, the new homes include upgrades.
Inside each home are stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, programmable thermostats and more.
On Oct. 30, LGI Homes will host a sales event at its Wyndemere community in Newcastle, including one-day-only new home discounts. Wyndemere is located off State Highway 62 near downtown Oklahoma City.
LGI Homes offers quick move-in opportunities for qualified buyers throughout the Oklahoma City area.
To secure an appointment or for more information, visit LGIHomes.com/OklahomaCity.
Emerging Fuels Technology announces regulation A+ offering
TULSA — Emerging Fuels Technology announced the launch of its Regulation A+ equity funding campaign, following the qualification of its Form 1-A offering circular by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
With its ability to produce synthetic and renewable-fuels and chemicals from feedstocks such as natural gas, flared gas, biogas, biomass, municipal solid waste, carbon dioxide (CO₂) and more, EFT and its technology platform provide a sustainable and scalable way to turn waste sources of carbon into drop-in compatible fuels and chemicals that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
EFT’s offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors.
Under its Regulation A+ offering, EFT plans to raise $75 million. Shares are $3.60 each, with a minimum investment of $360. The offering is available at emergingfuels.com.
Laredo Petroleum schedules earnings release
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. will report third-quarter financial and operating results after the market closes Nov. 2 and will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 3.
To participate, call 877-930-8286 (international 253-336-8309), using passcode 4653617, or listen to the call via laredopetro.com under the tab for "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay will be available about two hours after the call through Nov. 10. Participants may access this replay by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the passcode.
AAON increases board size, appoints independent directors
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that its board of directors has increased the size of the board from seven to nine members and appointed Bruce Ware and David Stewart as new independent directors to fill vacancies, effective now.
Ware brings significant experience serving in multiple executive and leadership roles at publicly traded companies. He served as corporate fice president and group head of joint venture capital raising for DaVita Inc.
Ware earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School, a Master in Public Affairs from The University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor's degree in business administration in banking and finance from the University of Mississippi at Oxford. Ware served as a trustee of Uplift Charter Schools.
Stewart brings over 40 years of professional experience. Stewart served as chief administrative officer and trustee of the Oklahoma Ordnance Works Authority in Pryor. He was appointed to that position in December 2012 by former Gov. Mary Fallin. Stewart also served as chief executive officer of Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC.
Stewart earned a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees from Oklahoma State University and is a certified public accountant. He was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt to the Oklahoma State Board of Career and Technology Education.
Ware and Stewart will each also serve as members on the audit committee.
Laredo petroleum publishes climate risk report
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. published its 2021 ESG and Climate Risk Report, disclosing key performance data for 2020 operations. The report significantly enhances the company’s prior disclosures with the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions estimates, insight into the integration of climate risk scenarios into its financial and business planning and third-party limited assurance data verification.
The report and data tables are available on the "Sustainability" page of the company’s website, laredopetro.com.
Laredo announced it is implementing a pilot project for continuous on-site emissions monitoring of selected facilities in Howard County and initiating the responsibly sourced gas certification process for all horizontal wells in Laredo’s western Glasscock and Howard County development areas, through an agreement with Project Canary. Report highlights include:
• Reduced flared volumes by 56% versus 2019 levels, demonstrating further progress toward previously announced 2025 emissions reduction targets.
• Reduced produced fluid spill intensity by 48% versus 2019 levels, including a 63% reduction in the Company’s oil spill rate.
• Conducted a Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures-aligned scenario analysis to demonstrate the resilience and economic viability of the Company’s development plans in an aggressive low-carbon scenario.
• Increased transparency with disclosure of Scope 3 emissions estimates using International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association methodology.
• Decreased the company’s combined Total Recordable Incident Rate by 14% versus 2019.
• Demonstrated continued commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout the organization, with women and minorities representing of 56% of the company’s board of directors and 47% of all Laredo employees.
• Increased disclosure of workforce data and transparency with release of Equal Employment Opportunity Data for 2020.
Devon Energy schedules earnings release
OKLAHOMA CITY — Devon Energy Corp. announced that it will report third-quarter results Nov. 2, after the close of U.S. financial markets.
The earnings release and presentation for the esults will be available at devonenergy.com.
The company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors.
A webcast link to the conference call will be provided at devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.
— Submitted Content