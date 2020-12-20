Dec. 3
• Alfalfa:
Compared to two week’s ago: Hay trade remains at a somewhat slow pace, most producers are hoping for a turnaround after the new year. Recent moisture and above average expected temperatures has wheat pastures in good grazing conditions and cow/calf operators extending there pasture grazing and little need for new hay until a hard freeze hit the trade area. Demand remains light to moderate. The next report will be Dec. 17.
Central Oklahoma: Large square bales $200 per ton. Small square bales $9 per bale.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
Western Oklahoma: Large square bales $180 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round good grass $75 per ton.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Direct feeder cattle trade:
Dec. 11
Receipts: 1,814; Last Week 7,459; Last Year 904
Compared to last week: Not enough Current FOB trades for an accurate trend. Demand remains moderate. Much warmer than average temperatures have wheat pastures in great condition. Demand moderate to good.
