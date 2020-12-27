The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Dec. 10-16.
CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY ISSUED:
New Construction:
6351 Interstate Dr. — Cook Enterprises LLC, Cook Feed & Outdoor, $1,000,000, Ward 8
2437 W. Main St. — Rieger LLC, Chick-Fil-A Free-Standing Canopy, $100,000, Ward 2
New Shell Construction:
2801 Washington Dr. — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Office Building #19, $500,000, Ward 8
Interior Finish:
2801 Washington Dr., Suite 101 and 111 — Landmark Fine Homes LP, Tenant Finish, $300,000 (Combined), Ward 8
Addition/Alteration:
2881 Classen Blvd., SD Land Company LLC, T-Mobile Replace Antennas on Tower, $6,000, Ward 7
1820 W. Lindsey St., Suite 110 — Lindsey Square LLC, Office Remodel, $37,500, Ward 2
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:
The following commercial new construction, multi-family new construction, interior finish, addition/alteration, temporary building/construction trailer and demolition permits were issued.
New Construction:
1310 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Fleet Maintenance Building, $7,277,675, Ward 8
1320 Da Vinci St. — City of Norman, Parks Maintenance Building & Shed, $3,030,864 (Combined), Ward 8
1550 Double Dr. — Black Dirt LLC, New East Side Awning, $30,000, Ward 8
Multi-Family New Construction:
207 W. Apache St. — Apache Street Partners LLC, Apache Residences, $1,050,000, Ward 4
Interior Finish:
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 128 and 130 — Rieger LLC, Office/Warehouse Tenant Finish, $70,000 (Combined), Ward 8
109 E. Tonhawa St., Suite 120 — Paramount Investment Management LLC, Equity Brewing Co. LLC Brewery/Tap Room Remodel, $20,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
5005 York Dr. — Johnson Controls Inc., Test Cell & Equipment Phase 2 Building Remodel, $325,000, Ward 8
101 N. Porter Ave. — Scissortail Travel Stop LLC, O-You Stop Remodel and Drive-Thru Addition, $20,000, Ward 4
2605 72nd Ave. NE — Mangham, Jason T. and Jennifer A., Rock Creek Cultivation Medical Marijuana Remodel, $20,000, Ward 5
1008 24th Ave. NW — Lashar, Kelly, Restore-Behavioral Health Office Remodel, $280,000, Ward 2
127 W. Main St. — Cannvest Group LLC, Mango Cannabis Medical Marijuana Remodel, $50,000, Ward 4
11700 E. Post Oak Rd. — Ferencich, John A., Clearcreek Crops LLC
Medical Marijuana Shop Remodel, $38,000, Ward 5
500 W. Main St., Suite 100 — The Center on Main LLC, Race Place RC Cars Remodel, $50,000, Ward 4
700 N. Berry Rd. — Norman Housing Authority, Rose Rock Villas & Admin Office Entry/Waiting Area Remodel, $62,893 (Combined), Ward 2
1820 W. Tecumseh Rd., Suite 124 — Rieger LLC, Landlord Demising Wall, $2,000, Ward 8
Temporary Building/Construction Trailer:
3361 Healthplex Pky. — NRH Medical Park West LLC, JE Dunn Construction Trailer/Office, $400,000, Ward 8
Demolition:
625 E. Frank St. — Southern OK Chinese Baptist, Fire Damage, Area Not Reported, Ward 4
The following commercial new construction and addition/alteration applications were submitted.
New Construction:
SE 24th and Highway 9 (Address To Be Determined) — Bless, Tadd, NRH East Campus Concrete Fence, $200,000, Ward 5
542 S. University Blvd. — Lambert, Scott, Noun Hotel, $16,000,000, Ward 4
Addition/Alteration:
3522 24th Ave. NW, Suite 120 — Sooner Traditions LLC, Deka Lash OKC LLC Remodel, $180,000, Ward 8
2330 36th Ave. NW — First Bank & Trust Co., Office Expansion Under Canopy, $150,000, Ward 3
13628 Crystal Brook Cir. — Wilson, Philip, Crystal Pine Farm Medical Marijuana Remodel, $300,000, Ward 5
2501 Technology Pl. — Norman Economic Development Coalition, Chasm Advanced Materials Workroom Remodel, $20,000, Ward 5
RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:
• Eleven permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,682,694. The average reported value was $243,881, three of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).
• Nine permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $342,031.
• A fire repair permit was issued for 300 Towry Dr.
• Ten applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $4,914,744. The average reported value was $491,474.
• Three applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $58,091, one (1) of which was a storm shelter.
