Feb. 18
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Feb. 4: Hay trade remains slow, with Arctic temperatures and heavy snowfall over the trade area has hampered movement. No trades of ground alfalfa yet demand remains moderate to good as most feed yards and dairies seem to be current as of now. Demand remains moderate for farmers and ranchers.
No trades reported.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Large round bermuda grass $55-$60 per bale. Large round prairie/meadow grass $35 per bale.
Eastern and Western Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB unless otherwise noted.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Feb. 26
Receipts: 3,630; Last Reported 1,470; Last Year 5,661
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were to lightly tested on a Current FOB Basis for a trend. Demand moderate. Snow has melted from last week's snow storm, leaving pastures in muddy conditions.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.