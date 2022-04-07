405 Brewing Co. will join the lineup of locally owned restaurants, shops and taprooms in downtown Norman following approval of a rezoning request at last week’s city council meeting.
Adair & Associates Realty President James L. Adair requested special use rezoning for a bar, lounge or tavern and a renewal of a special use for a mixed-use building for a property previously zoned as commercial at 205 E. Main St.
The motion carried unanimously.
His plan is to renovate the space to have a brewery downstairs and a loft and offices upstairs.
Adair first apologized to council for not carrying out his plans for loft apartments when he received approval for a request “a couple years back.” He said he made design decisions too slowly, and COVID-19 only complicated the process.
However, Adair said he now better understands how to design the entrance to the loft apartments and what business will operate downstairs. Adair believes they would have made at least one mistake if he had renovated during the last special use period.
“To do the loft apartments upstairs, we would have had to do a new dedicated entrance from the sidewalk to the stairway going upstairs, and obviously, an entrance going into whatever the use would have been downstairs and probably would have just done a straight storefront with two doors,” Adair said.
Adair said he has a lease agreement with 405 Brewing Co., Norman’s first brewery, to occupy the space.
“Working through their design process, we don’t want a straight storefront across the front. We’re going to recess it back probably 12 or 14 feet for a front patio,” Adair said.
Adair intends to move his personal offices to Main Street and said he is confident 405 brewing fits into the downtown dynamic. He said downtown Norman doesn’t have a “true retail” presence.
Adair suggested the dynamic of downtown fuses offices and restaurants, particularly for lunch, pointing to the courthouse, the banks, government offices, accountants, architects and lawyers downtown.
“We have so many people that work downtown, and that has really kept downtown healthy in my opinion,” Adair said.
Adair said the intention is to further extend that synergy into the latter part of the day with a third brewery in a three block area while retaining the local vibe.
The structure was built around 1900 and is believed to be the original pharmacy in Norman. The previous remodel on the building predates the Americans with Disabilities act.
Another challenge in the planning process was how to update it into compliance. Adair said the patio and recessed front will help facilitate that objective in a purposeful way.
Adair plans to keep around 70% of the original tin ceiling and hopes to fill in the remainder with reproduction pieces. He also looks to re-sand the original wood floor upstairs.
“It’s got really, really good bones,” Adair said.
Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall said she backs Adair’s downtown projects like these because they respect the integrity and history of the structure.
Hall said this project gives the city another opportunity to support local businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.
“I think [the brewery community] is a very collaborative group. I think you all support one another, and I’m excited to add another local brewery to downtown Norman,” Hall said.
Councilmember Stephen Holman echoed Hall’s sentiment. He said in his experience, Adair’s projects downtown represent the council’s vision for the area.
“We’ve done our part downtown replacing the sidewalks, lights, bike racks and all that stuff, but that only goes so far. It takes property owners that care about the property and want to maintain that history and put it to further use so it’s good for another 100 years,” Holman said.