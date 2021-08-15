Chaparral Energy provides update
OKLAHOMA CITY — Chaparral Energy Inc. announced its updated strategic vision, the disposition of non-core southern Oklahoma assets and the acquisition of complementary assets within Chaparral’s focus area.
In addition, the company provided an operational update, including recent development drilling results.
Strategic highlights include the following:
• Divested non-core southern Oklahoma assets with net production of approximately 900 boe/d (~50% oil) on July 30.
• Executed agreement to acquire assets within our focus area with net production of about 1,900 boe/d (~33% oil) and about 39,000 net acres.
• Reported June 30 first lien net leverage of 0.50x (total net leverage of 0.77x).
• Paid down $62 million of debt year-to-date ($47 million as of June 30).
• Second quarter proved reserves utilizing NYMEX strip pricing as of July 30 with a PV-10 value of $670 million.
AAON named ‘Comfort Product of the Year’
TULSA — AAON Inc. announced that its RZ Series Rooftop Unit has been selected 2021 Commercial Comfort Product of the Year in the Rooftop Units category, by a panel of independent engineers selected by the editorial staff of Engineered Systems magazine.
AAON RZ Series Rooftop Units are designed to be selectable with all the features needed for a job. The units, available from 45 to 261 tons with air-cooled or evaporative condensers, feature variable-speed compressors optimized to maintain an even, full-face cooling capacity across the evaporator coil.
Premium options such as final filtration, humidity control and energy recovery allow configuration of the unit to meet nearly any application.
Simmons, Kymes join BOK Financial
TULSA — The BOK Financial Corp. recently announced the appointment of Peggy Simmons, president and chief operating officer of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, to its board of directors effective Aug. 3.
Simmons has responsibility for all aspects of electric service for PSO’s more than 562,000 customers. Simmons has had various responsibilities in regulatory, transmission strategy and policy, regulated commodity sourcing for AEP Ohio and renewable energy in AEP’s competitive business. Simmons joined AEP in 1999 as an energy trading scheduler in Commercial Operations.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Ohio State University and a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Central Michigan University.
She is a graduate of The Executive Program-Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is a member of the G100 Next Generation Leadership program.
Additionally, BOK Financial named Stacy Kymes as president and CEO, effective April 1, 2022, upon the retirement of Steven G. Bradshaw. Kymes was appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective Aug. 3.
Kymes, who has been with the company for 25 years, has served in various roles, including chief auditor, director of mergers and acquisitions, and chief credit officer. He leads BOKF’s revenue-generating business lines including Specialized Banking, Regional and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management.
Kymes was a senior auditor with KPMG US. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Laredo Petroleum announces results
TULSA — Laredo Petroleum Inc. announced its second-quarter financial and operating results. Second-quarter highlights include the following:
• Announced agreements to purchase the assets of Sabalo Energy LLC and divest of 37.5% of the company’s legacy proved developed producing reserves.
• Incurred capital expenditures of $95 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, and completed 16 wells during the second quarter.
• Completed and began flowing back the 13-well Davis package in Howard County.
• Produced an average of 85,924 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 26,440 barrels of oil per day, both increases of 9% from the first quarter.
• Held flaring/venting to just 0.29% of produced gas, despite delayed third-party connections to tank batteries and downtime at third-party facilities.
• Sold 714,526 shares for net proceeds of $45.6 million through the company’s at-the-market equity program, completing the program.
July gross receipts affected by tax f
iling deadline
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma gross receipts to the Treasury in July were impacted by last year’s delayed income tax filings but showed solid economic growth once the extension was taken into account, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced in early August.
McDaniel said the monthly report appears negative at first glance due to a reduced bottom line of 15 percent compared to the same month of last year. The comparison is distorted because income taxes were paid in July instead of April in 2020.
July collections total $1.22 billion with growth reported in sales and use, motor vehicle and gross production taxes. Individual and corporate income tax receipts are almost 50 percent less this month.
Consumer confidence is strong as sales and use tax receipts are 12 percent higher than a year ago. The gross production tax on oil and natural gas is 260 percent more than last July. Every major revenue stream exceeds 2019 collections.
Twelve-month total collections of $14.1 billion reflect a year of economic expansion with every revenue source higher than during the previous 12-month period. The report is the first in 19 months showing positive growth in oil and gas production tax collections.
— Submitted Content