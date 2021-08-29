Aug. 20
• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report Aug. 6: Hay trade remains slow to moderate for much of the state. Many areas across the state received heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, slowing some hay production and causing some issues in the field. High quality alfalfa trade remains slow on light supply, and late rains lowering quality. Many dairies continue to look for cheaper rations with low milk prices and increasing grain prices. Cattle prices continue to improve as corn prices level, but producers are holding off hay purchasing as rainfall continues helping pastures for most of the state.
Central Oklahoma: Premium to good large squares $180 per ton. Premium to good large round $85-$110 per bale. Good alfalfa/grass mix large round $100 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: Premium large squares $170 per ton.
Western Oklahoma: Premium to Supreme large round $170-$190 per ton. Fair to good grinding $135 per ton.
• Grass hay:
Central Oklahoma: Premium to supreme large round $110 to $130 per ton. Premium to supreme small square $9 in the barn. Bermuda grass large round $40 per bale, $85-$90 per ton.
Western Oklahoma: Good to Premium to supreme large round $125 to $160 per ton. Organic good to supreme large round $180 to $240 per ton.
Eastern Oklahoma: No trades reported.
• Wheat hay: No trades reported.
• Oklahoma direct feeder cattle trade:
Aug. 20
Receipts: 1,413; Last Reported 3,471; Last Year 1,844
Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers traded mostly 3-5 higher. Demand good. Unseasonably cool and wet weather has swept across the trade area over the week.
— Submitted Content