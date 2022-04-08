Mild temperatures are forecast for the first Second Friday Art Walk of the spring season Friday, and Normanites can enjoy plenty of art and food and beverage options at the monthly celebration of creativity.
After a cold and wet event last month, sunshine is expected as the Art Walk returns with multiple new exhibits and an opportunity to contribute to child abuse prevention.
Equity Brewing, 109 E. Tonhawa St., is hosting Pours for Prevention to benefit the Mary Abbott Children’s House child abuse prevention programs.
Equity will unveil “Prevention Is our Jam,” a light ale conditioned with concord grapes, at the event. They’ll also have the actual jam and grilled PB&Js.
Jennifer Skinner, development director for Mary Abbott Children’s House, said early reviews for the ale are glowing.
“It should be really fun,” Skinner said. “We’ll be there just to answer questions, talk to people and enjoy the beer with everyone.”
Gallery 123, 123 E. Main St., invites Art Walk goers to the space for “adult beverages, excellent artwork and lively conversations,” according to the event website.
They have new art pieces to observe and purchase, including a larger-than-life painting by Madeline Dillner on display.
“Herd at Hvolsvollur” is a 4x8-foot print on canvas that takes up around a quarter of the space’s east wall.
Up and coming artist Sarah Russell Morphew, who has lived in Oklahoma for nearly two decades, will have fine art acrylic and pencil works for sale. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.
Classic rock fans can stop by The Depot for the opening reception for Jimi Hendrix in “Black and White: The photos of Neil Kingsley” in the South Room.
The North Room will have the closing reception for ON STAGE, the gallery’s concert photography exhibit. The venue will serve Native Spirits wine and Lazy Circles beer.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art, 122 E. Main St., will feature OU Masters of Fine Arts students Benjamin Murphy, Marissa Childers and Wesley Kramer. The exhibit is up through April 23.
Magic Sad Agency, 120 E. Tonhawa St., will feature multimedia artist Isaac Diaz. His work Guineo “explores what it means to bloom, spiral and be patient through ceramics, photography and drawing,” according to the event flier.
Mango Cannabis, 127 W. Main St., will host Brad Forsythe and his work Odd Places, Everywhere to Go, which highlights existential dread.
He photographs abandoned spaces around Oklahoma and brings out the “lifeless” attributes in Photoshop.
Each photo has an anthropomorphically drawn character to represent the closest aspect of humanity the viewer can relate to, according to the event flier.
Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, 132 W. Main St., will feature several local artists including Norman-based photographer Dylan Johnson.
Johnson is an award-winning international photographer with experience in multiple styles of photographic arts.
Mister Robert Fine Furniture & Design, 109 E. Main St., recently got new furniture and art. The store’s staff invites Art Walk goers to stop in and see their new arrivals.
Sergio’s Italian Bistro, 104 E. Gray St., will host multi-instrumentalist Stephen Baker from 7 to 9 p.m.
Brazil-born artist Leticia Galizzi will perform at Resonator Institute, 325 E. Main St. Galizzi studied at Yale and completed her graduate art studies at the University of Oklahoma.
Her art explores contradictions between ornamentation and abstraction and the juxtaposition between planned backgrounds and unplanned free gestures and Baroque and Modernism styles, according to her personal website.
Spivey Media, 120 E. Tonhawa St., will host watercolor artist Wyatt Smith. The Oklahoma City-based architect has a passion for minimalism, negative space and line usage from his work.
Opolis will nightcap Art Walk with a concert at 9 p.m. at 113 N. Crawford Ave. Tim Buchanan & The Trumpet Vines released their three song EP of country in January.
Classically trained violinist and songwriter Sarah Reid and indie-folk acoustic artist Keathley round out the night’s lineup.
For a complete list of participating businesses, visit 2ndfridaynorman.com.