Brent Swifts begins new real estate venture

After more than 20 years and a variety of different roles in the real estate industry, Brent Swift is starting a new venture.
Swift is announcing the launch of his new company Swift Co. real estate, which is licensed under Keller Williams Realty Mulinix, with an open house on Thursday at the Swift Co. office on 109 E. Tonhawa St. The venture may be a new chapter for Swift, but it's in an industry he's become quite familiar with over the years.
For Swift, Swift Co. provides a new opportunity to help people in the real estate world.
“This is allowing me to have a broader touch,” Swift said. “It's filling in one of the gaps in the real estate transaction world. I [haven't always] been able to help somebody who was looking to buy a house, I was busy doing other things. This is a way for me to be able to help people in a broader way.”
His career in real estate started shortly after graduating the University of Oklahoma when he started Deck Works Construction in 1997, an outdoor building company that works on 30-50 projects every year. In early 1998, he bought a house in Norman, remodeled it and eventually sold it and bought another house.
“1998 was kind of the beginning,” Swift said. “I started buying and selling real estate. I was buying and renovating and selling houses, and then around 2000 I started working for clients. So I was remodeling my own properties and selling them and then I started working for clients doing renovation projects.
He started building a name for himself in Norman real estate, and soon started Brent Swift Design Build. Among the many projects he's worked on with the company, he became known for his work in renovating some of the older, historic houses around OU's campus by giving the houses a modern touch to appeal to new buyers, while also working to preserve the “character” of the house.
“At the heart of things, I'm a preservationist when it comes to real estate,” Swift said. “I've spent my entire career, 22 years, preserving historic homes. That doesn't mean I haven't built new buildings ... but I would say the lion's share of it has always been restoration of existing, historic properties.”
At the end of 2019, however, Swift decided it was time for a new venture in real estate. He knew he had the skills and experience to start Swift Co., and he just needed the push to get his real estate license and push the diversity of his firm.
It wasn't until he had some free time in November that he finally decided to go for it.
“I never got a real estate license [while I was working on my other companies]. I was building this loyalty among the real estate community and I wanted to be a person people could come to if they had a campus property and I would perform and buy the property. I still do that today. Im selling some condominiums right now... but I started thinking I should get my real estate license.
“When I started thinking about getting my license, the idea was that I could take all of these skills — the renovation, buying experience, selling experience — package them all up and help other people with their transactions whether they're buying or selling real estate. I have a ton of experience in transactions.”
Swift said he has always worked to put smart people around him in his ventures, and said Swift Co. is no exception. Through his time in the industry, he began working with Keller Williams Realty and met Patrick Schrank, regional operations manager for Keller Williams Realty Mulinix.
Shrank now also serves as in the administration of Swift Co., and he said he's excited to begin working with Swift Co.
“I've seen Brent's work. I drove past his building on Porter every day going to high school,” Shrank said. “I've known of Brent for many years and I've known his work. I've always loved his work and very inspired by it, so it's a great experience to get to work with him and start this venture.”
Through his work at his companies, Swift has worked hard to become known in Norman real estate, and it's had impacts in several different aspects of Norman. Scott Martin, president and CEO of Norman Chamber of Commerce, said Swift's work has added a unique flavor to Norman real estate.
“There's been a renaissance in the core of Norman in the last 10 years, and it's a huge thing for people to see aspects of Norman revitalized,” Martin said. “There's a market for these vintage homes that have been renovated for current day expectations for Norman families. It'll be great to see the impact Swift Co. has on Norman real estate.”
Swift said he's excited for this new venture in real estate, and believes he can offer the same quality work in Swift Co that he has in his other ventures.
“I love Norman. I came here when I was 23 years old and started going to college and graduated in 1996 ... I started doing the deck building company here, then started the construction company, then I started buying and selling real estate. At the end of the day, I stay because I love Norman. I feel like with Swift Co. I have the ability to help a broader segment of folks in Norman.
“If you want to buy a house, it doesn't matter where it's at, I'll help you buy it. I'll help you understand what you're signing up for and I'll help you through that process. I think for me, what makes people feel valued is helping others, and I think this gives me the opportunity to touch more people here in Norman.”
