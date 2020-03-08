The following building permit activity was reported by the Development Services Division of the City of Norman for Feb. 27-March 4.

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLETION OR OCCUPANCY:

New shell building:

3110 Interstate Drive — Aria Plaza LLC, shell office building, $2 million, Ward 8

Interior finish:

3110 Interstate Drive, Suite 120 — Aria Plaza LLC, tenant finish, $168,000, Ward 8

3110 Interstate Drive, Suite 200 — Aria Plaza LLC, tenant finish, $263,750, Ward 8

3408 36th Ave. NW, Suite 124 — Mike Jolley Investments, Beanstalk Coffee & Sno, $100,000, Ward 8

3110 Interstate Drive, Suite 100 — Aria Plaza LLC, title company, $75, Ward 8

Addition/alteration:

2541 W. Main St. — N & Q LLC, Grassroots/Herbology medical marijuana dispensary remodel, $320,000 Ward 2

712 Research Park Blvd., Suite 100 — T & L Commercial Properties LLC, Credibeles LLS medical marijuana remodel, $10,000, Ward 8

COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY:

The following commercial addition/alteration permits were issued Feb. 27-March 4.

Interior finish:

1207 12th Ave. NE — Seven Eleven Inc., Starbuds medical marijuana dispensary, $40,000, Ward 6

Addition/alteration:

1600 W. Lindsey St. — First State Bank, Star Kids Childcare addition/remodel, $500,000, Ward 2

1701 Elm Ave. — Trustees-Okla. Alpha Charter, Phi Beta Phi interior accessibility upgrades, $65,000, Ward 7

Parking lot:

4343 N. Flood Ave. — Victory Family Church Inc., expand parking lot, $113,000, Ward 8

10510 Alameda St. — Lakeview Baptist Church of Norman, expand parking lot, $6,500, Ward 5

The following commercial shell building, interior finish and addition/alteration applications was submitted Feb. 27-March 4.

New shell construction:

5744 Huettner Court — H Industrial LLC, Building No. 4, $358,000, Ward 8

New construction:

7800 E. Robinson St. — Robert Benman, Cloud 9 Organics medical marijuana building, $170,000, Ward 5

3400 W. Main St. — Sam's Real Estate Business Trust, Sam's Club new fuel station/canopy, $750,000, Ward 3

Addition/alteration:

123 Interstate Drive — ARC CAFEHLDOO1 LLC, Golden Corral interior remodel, $250,000, Ward 2

600 48th Ave. SE — Norman School District 29, NPS — Washington Elementary shelter addition, $2.3 million, Ward 1

600 48th Ave. SE — Norman School District 29, NPS — Washington Elementary ADA health clinic remodel, $75,000, Ward 1

3310 108th Ave. NE — Norman School District 29, NPS — Lakeview Elementary shelter addition, $2 million, Ward 5

3310 108th Ave. NE — Norman School District 29, NPS — Lakeview Elementary workroom remodel, $2 million, Ward 5

1000 Alameda St, Suite 100 — Alameda Square Plaza LLC, Planet Fitness interior remodel, $850,000, Ward 4

2000 W. Brooks St. — Norman School District 29, NPS — Whittier remodel, $630,145, Ward 2

125 Vicksburg Ave. — Norman School District 29, NPS — Irving remodel, $1.2 million, Ward 2

RESIDENTIAL ACTIVITY:

• Eighteen permits for new single-family residences were issued with a combined reported valuation of $2,323,950. The average reported value was $240,219, six of which applied to the City’s 2018 Home Energy Rating System (HERS/Energy Rating Index Fee Adjustment Incentive Program).

• Seventeen permits for addition/alteration to residential properties were issued with a combined reported valuation of $184,394; 12 were storm shelters.

• Six applications for new single-family residences were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $1,309,350. The average reported value was $218,225.

• Seven applications for addition/alteration to residential properties were submitted with a combined reported valuation of $207,495; two were storm shelters.

